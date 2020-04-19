One of the main providers of drug supply that suspended its activities is located in Wuhan, the epicenter of COVID-19.

The pandemic of coronavirus is dealing a blow to the drug trafficking, paralyzing economies, closing borders and eliminating chains of supplies in China on which traffickers depend for obtaining the chemicals to make drugs cost-effective like methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Interviews conducted by The Associated Press with about two dozen police officers and drug trafficking experts revealed that the cartels of Mexico and Colombia continue their activities, as evidenced by recent drug seizures, but the confinement measures that They have turned the cities into ghost towns, affecting their entire operation, from production to transfer to sales.

Along the 2,000-mile (3,219-kilometer) border of the United States and Mexico that crosses the vast majority of illicit drugs, the generally hectic traffic that traffickers take advantage of to go unnoticed has been reduced to a few vehicles. Bars, nightclubs, and motels across the country, which are often fertile sales centers for distributors, have closed their doors. And drug prices in the face of short reserves have risen to exorbitant levels.

“They face a supply problem and a demand problem,” said Alejandro Hope, a security analyst and former official at the Center for Investigation and National Security (CISEN), the Mexican intelligence agency. “Once they get them to market, who are they going to sell them to?”

Practically all drugs have been affected, with the interruption of supply chains at both wholesale and retail levels. Traffickers are piling up narcotics and cash along the border, and the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) even reports a decrease in money laundering and online drug sales on the so-called dark web .

“The godfathers of the cartels are breaking down,” said Phil Jordan, former director of the DEA Intelligence Center in El Paso, Texas.