Since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in the country, at least 50 thousand Brazilians have stopped being diagnosed with cancer. Thousands of other patients, with the tumor already detected, had their treatments suspended. In April alone, about 70% of cancer surgeries were postponed.

Estimates are from Brazilian Societies of Pathology and Oncology Surgery and reflect two phenomena: cancellations of non-urgent procedures, such as exams, consultations and surgeries; and the refusal of patients with other illnesses or symptoms to visit a hospital or clinic for fear of getting the coronavirus.

Figures collected by the Brazilian Society of Pathology with some reference services in the country show a significant drop in the number of biopsies performed. Since mid-March to date, there have been 5,940 tests of the type performed in the public network of São Paulo, compared to 22,680 biopsies in the same period last year. In a reference center serving Ceará, the number dropped from 18,419 to 4,993 in the same interval. “There are services that went for a whole week without receiving a single material for analysis. Our fear is that, in a few months, we will have an epidemic of cancer in an advanced stage, inoperable, with a low chance of cure”, warns Clóvis Klock, president of the Consultative Council of the Brazilian Society of Pathology.

Society estimated that there was a drop of at least 50% in the number of cancer diagnoses in the country in the last two months – which leads to an estimate of 50,000 cases that remain unknown to patients. At the Cancer Institute of the State of São Paulo (Icesp), the number of new patients arriving to start treatment at the site plummeted 30%, according to Paulo Hoff, director of the unit and professor at Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (FMUSP). “In addition to the risk that many of these undiagnosed tumors will evolve and become more serious, we have a second problem, which is the impoundment of these cases for several months. Our health system does not have an infinite capacity for care. If we already had a problem with access and delay before the pandemic, imagine accumulating diagnoses of four or five months and they all appear again at a later date.

Added to the new cases are the thousands of patients who had to postpone their treatments. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have suspended many surgeries and kept only those of the most aggressive tumors. At first we did not know how long the most critical phase of the pandemic would last. With the expectation that we will have three to four months to pass the peak and begin a decline in cases, we will have to adapt health services to resume these suspended services “, highlights Heber Salvador, vice president of the Brazilian Society of Oncological Surgery.

Physiotherapist Dulce de Jesus Gonçalves, 61, lives the drama of waiting for her mother’s 90-year-old cancer surgery. Diagnosed last year with ovarian cancer, the elderly woman had an operation scheduled for March, which was postponed. “We, the family, and the medical team made the decision to postpone. We were frightened by the situation in the hospitals. She is already elderly. It would be a difficult surgery. Imagine in this scenario. But it is a horrible dilemma. It is the choice between cancer treatment with risk of getting covid-19 or the security of staying at home and the risk of the tumor growing “, says Dulce.

To reduce the chances of worsening the disease while waiting for surgery, the elderly woman started taking oral medication at home, in order to keep the tumor under control. “She will monitor by exams to see if it is having an effect, but the anguish is that we do not know when all this will pass”, laments the daughter.

Separate streams

In order for care to return to normal as much as possible, the Brazilian Society of Oncological Surgery has prepared a document in which it makes a series of recommendations to hospitals to separate the areas of care for patients with suspected covid from others.

At Icesp, a specific emergency room was created for patients with suspected respiratory disease. Cancer patients hospitalized with covid-19 are referred to the Hospital das Clínicas in order not to be in the same building as the other patients.

At Albert Einstein Hospital, the emergency room for patients with suspected covid-19 was also segregated, even with separate elevators (more information below). The oncology center has an exclusive entrance. Like other accesses to the hospital, it has a temperature gauge and mask distribution.

“We do not always have time to postpone cancer treatment for a few months. That is why it is important for patients to understand that inside the hospital there are separate wards and security to perform the procedures when necessary”, points out Sérgio Araújo, medical director of the Oncology Center and Einstein’s hematology.

