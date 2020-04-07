The new coronavirus has caused at least 75,542 deaths worldwide since it appeared in December 2019, according to a balance established at 11H00 GMT on Tuesday, April 7 by the . based on official sources.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, more than 1,351,000 cases of contagion were recorded in 191 countries or territories.

The number of positive diagnoses reflects, however, only a part of the total number of infections due to the different policies of the different countries to diagnose the cases, some only do it with those people who need hospitalization.

The authorities consider that so far, at least 253,900 people have been cured of the disease.

The death toll in Italy, which registered its first death linked to the virus in late February, stands at 16,523. The country registered 132,547 infections. The Italian authorities consider that 22,837 people were healed.

After Italy, the most affected countries are Spain with 13,798 deaths and 140,510 cases, the United States with 10,993 deaths (368,449 cases), France with 8,911 deaths (98,010 cases) and the United Kingdom with 5,373 deaths (51,608 cases).

Mainland China (not counting Hong Kong and Macao), where the epidemic broke out in late December, has a total of 81,740 infected people, of whom 3,331 died and 77,167 were completely healed. In the last 24 hours, 32 new cases and 0 deaths have been registered.

In number of cases, the United States is the most affected country with 368,449 officially diagnosed contaminations, including 10,993 deaths and 19,865 healed.

From Monday at 7:00 p.m. GMT, Malawi, Madagascar and Benin announced the first deaths linked to the new coronavirus.

On Tuesday at 11:00 GMT and since the beginning of the epidemic, Europe added 53,928 deaths (708,951 infections), the United States and Canada 11332 (384,947), Asia 4,308 (122,348), Middle East 4083 (81,952), Latin America and the Caribbean 1353 (35,842), Africa 493 (10,005) and Oceania 45 (6,962).

This balance was made using data from the national authorities compiled by the . offices and with information from the World Health Organization (WHO).