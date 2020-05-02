The pandemic of coronavirus that spread throughout the world and reached Brazil evidenced the ‘velhofobia’ of part of the population, for which the elderly are considered a burden for society.

For Mirian Goldenberg, “we are watching horrified sordid speeches, filled with stigmas, prejudices and violence against the elderly”

Photo: BBC News Brasil

The opinion is of the anthropologist and writer Mirian Goldenberg, full professor at the Department of Cultural Anthropology at the Institute of Philosophy and Social Sciences (IFCS), Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

In a telephone interview with BBC News Brasil, Goldenberg, who has been researching aging for 20 years, says that “we are watching horrified sordid speeches, filled with stigmas, prejudices and violence against older people”.

According to her, this type of speech, which she calls “velhofóbico”, has always existed, but it became more evident with the coronavirus. The elderly are considered a risk group for the disease.

“This type of discourse already existed before the pandemic: old people are considered useless, unnecessary and invisible. But now it is more evident. Politicians, businessmen and even the President of the Republic have already come out to the public to give ‘old-fashioned’ statements,” he says. Goldenberg (in March, the president Jair Bolsonaro came to defend only the isolation of the elderly population, and instead of the population in general).

“Older men and women, who already experience a kind of ‘symbolic death’, are desperate to find that they are considered a burden on society,” he adds. Goldenberg, who also says that “many of those who disseminate hate speech and extermination of their elders are over 60”.

Below are the main excerpts from the interview.

BBC News Brasil – THE sra says the pandemic made ‘velhofobia’ evident. But what exactly is this velhofobia?

Mirian Goldenberg – I refer to the term ‘velhofobia’ to describe not only the prejudices, stigmas and taboos associated with aging, but also the panic of aging which, in Brazil, is much stronger than in Europe, for example. Other experts use different names, such as ageism, age or gerotobia. But I prefer velhofobia because everyone understands what I’m talking about.

What we have seen in this pandemic are speeches that I call velhofobicos being generalized. Politicians, businessmen and even the President of the Republic have said that ‘the economy cannot be stopped’ and that young people ‘have to go back to work’. Or until the old people are going to die ‘sooner or later’.

We are watching in horror the sordid speeches, filled with stigmas, prejudices and violence against the elderly.

BBC News Brasil – But did this prejudice against the elderly no longer exist?

Goldenberg– Yes. But not so explicitly. The old have always been seen as a burden on society, that is, they already experience what I call ‘symbolic death’. The value given to these older people is almost nil, socially and at home.

It turns out that this has now become more evident.

We have seen this not only in the speeches that old people must die for the epidemic to end soon, but also in memes mocking them, saying that they are stubborn and disobedient, as if they were misbehaving children.

BBC News Brasil – But why did ‘velhofobia’ become more evident, in your opinion?

Goldenberg –Prejudice has always existed, but in a situation where the elderly were not so vulnerable.

Now, they are weakened in two ways: on the one hand, they are the population at greatest risk. On the other hand, they lost their most precious asset: the freedom to come and go.

Before, they could go to the supermarket, the pharmacy, go around the square, go to the theater, the cinema, meet friends.

But they can’t anymore. They are in a prison that has no date or time to end.

For five years, I have been following the daily lives of men and women from 90 to 103 years old. All lucid, active and healthy. They are desperate. They find it difficult to understand a reality that was not part of their lives before isolation.

In addition to all this, they must face all this hate speech. Imagine turning on the TV and listening to people who preach your death 24 hours a day.

Goldenberg and his friend, Guedes, 97

Photo: Mirian Goldenberg / BBC News Brasil

BBC News Brasil – What kind of approach to sDo you think it should be the most correct?

Goldenberg – I have tried to make people listen to their elders. This has been my purpose since this pandemic began. You can’t keep giving orders. We need to understand their reality and together with them find alternatives to alleviate this situation, so that they do not live as if they are in prison.

That would be an early death for them.

Call them, do activities with them. Make them feel alive, useful, loved, cared for.

And that they can also take care of us.

When my best friend, Guedes (97 years old), calls me desperate, alarmed about the amount of coffins in Italy, I tell him: ‘You can’t do anything for whoever is there, but take care of me here’. And he feels important. I’m not giving orders. It is he who is making a decision to take care of himself, me and other people.

My biggest fear is how the elderly will survive emotionally during this pandemic. This is their greatest anguish.

Finally, we have to understand that old people are not a burden on society. I know countless cases of old people whose son is an alcoholic, his daughter has cancer, his grandson has depression. And they are the ones who care for them, not just financially.

BBC News Brasil – A sra says that “many of those who disseminate hate speech and extermination of their elders are over 60 years old”. Why?

Goldenberg – It is urgent that everyone learn an important lesson: the only social category that unites everyone is being old. Today’s child and youth will be tomorrow’s old people. Old people are building their own destiny as old people, and also the destiny of their children and grandchildren: the old people of tomorrow.

That is, many of these people do not see themselves as old. Old age is associated with immobility, illness, disability, uselessness. That is why no one recognizes himself as an old man, not even the old men themselves.

BBC News Brasil – A sDo you think this feeling is enhanced in Brazil?

Goldenberg – No doubt. Here in Brazil we have always been the culture of youth, of the young body. The body considered beautiful and healthy is always associated with youth.

The Brazilian is “old” earlier. In Germany, a 60-year-old rides a bicycle to work and talks about projects. Age is not important.

Here, at 30, we are already talking about old age. Everyone has a panic of aging. It is no wonder that Brazil is among the countries with the largest number of plastic surgeries.

This panic is not only physical, but also symbolic. We lose value to society as we age. So much value that we have become disposable. That we can die to “save the economy”.

That is when I say that the pandemic made velhofobia more evident.

BBC News Brasil – This velhofobia that the sDoes the speech question the supposed belief that the Brazilian would be more benevolent with the elderly? If in Europe, he is placed in an asylum, in Brazil, he is brought into the house …

Goldenberg –Let me fix it. It is the children – and sometimes the grandchildren – who go to the elderly’s home in Brazil. Not the other way around. How many elderly people became heads of family in Brazil with their retirement? They play children and grandchildren. We see this in all social classes, including needy communities.

The highest rate of violence against the elderly is at home. More than half of the aggressions (physical, verbal, psychological and financial aggression) are carried out by children and grandchildren.

Therefore, I am unaware of this supposed benevolence. Violence against the elderly is outside and inside the home. And he is inside the house because it is his house, most of the time.

Imagine what must be happening inside many homes in this pandemic. We will certainly see an increase in violence against the elderly.

BBC News Brasil – What is the lesson sHave you learned over the years by researching the elderly?

Goldenberg –The love they have for life. Everything they did and still do to stay healthy and lucid makes their lives more valuable.

It doesn’t matter if it’s another two or three years. But they have a desire to live for the life that no one has.

And an immense gratitude for being alive. It is sad, therefore, to see how they have been treated in this pandemic.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.

