Coronavirus pandemic accelerates, there are already 300,000 infected worldwide: WHO chief

GENEVA, Mar 23 (.) – The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating and more than 300,000 people have been infected worldwide according to official figures, the director of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus .

The WHO chief called for political commitments and said he would ask the G20 group of economies this week to work together to strengthen the production of vital protective equipment for health workers.

