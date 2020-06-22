The University of Oxford (UK) expects to have the COVID-19 vaccine in October. This is what the researcher assured this Monday Adrian Hill, a teacher at the British center, during her participation in the coronavirus cycle of the Spanish Society of Rheumatology (SER): “If all goes well we will have the results of the clinical trials in August / September. Considering that we are manufacturing in parallel, We will be ready to deliver from October if everything goes well. “

The potential vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford it is in phase 3, the last one before its distribution and commercialization can be approved if it achieves the expected results. In this phase, which started about a month ago, the vaccine will be tested on 10,000 volunteers, according to the institution announced in late May, which works in conjunction with the multinational AstraZeneca.

Adrian Hill, in his intervention with SER, has explained some data about the vaccine they are working on. It is a vaccine based on live viruses (the adenovirus) with a very high replication capacity. This makes it easy for your production to be done on a large scale, achieving a large number of doses in a short time and at a lower cost.

Vaccine immunity

“This vaccine has shown very good results in trials with chimpanzees and has already moved on to the next phase of human trials,” said the representative from Oxford. The immunity time that the vaccine would give is not confirmed, but everything indicates that it would be annual, as with the flu.

If the forecasts are fulfilled, Oxford hopes to have the vaccine in October and then it remains to be seen how its marketing and distribution takes place. The University and AstraZeneca have signed an agreement with the Coalition for Innovations in Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI) and the Gavi Vaccination Alliance, which has involved Bill Gates and the World Health Organization (WHO) so that the poorest and developing countries have access to the vaccine.

The United States has already reserved its remittance

For itAstraZeneca has doubled its production capacity and could make 2,000 million doses of the vaccine, although some countries have already reserved a consignment of that production. The United States has set aside $ 300 million of two and in return has allocated more than $ 1 billion for the development of the tests and the manufacturing process. Another 100 million doses would be for the United Kingdom and 300 for the alliance between CEPI and Gavi, which would bring the vaccine to underdeveloped countries.