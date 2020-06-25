The first sprouts of Covid-19 after the end of the state of alarm, they keep the attention of the whole of Spain as the country begins to enter that “new normal” announced by the Government of Pedro Sánchez. Nursing homes, imported cases from Bolivia and fruit and vegetable farms are the scenarios that lead to these outbreaks of coronavirus. Furthermore, the four provinces of Aragon that they went back to phase 2 of the de-escalation and the Lérida nursing home with 18 cases are of concern to the health authorities.

In Aragon, the Bajo Aragón-Caspe region The province of Zaragoza was the fourth in which a regrowth forced to go back to phase 2 of the de-escalation. The outbreak is related to workers in fruit and vegetable companies and has affected several families.

Adds to three regions of Huesca (La Litera, Cinca Medio and Bajo Cinca) that on Tuesday retreated to the limitations established in phase 2 of the de-escalation after a resurgence of positives by coronavirus also among fruit and vegetable workers. The cases in this areaa could increase considerably for the massive Covid-19 test.

In Lérida, in the private residence Castrillón de Lérida 13 residents and 5 workers have tested positive on COVID-19 in the last hours and the health workers are collaborating in care tasks, isolation of positives, as well as in the use of epis.

Also in Lleida there are 42 isolated people at the Hotel Rambla, most of them temporary, and 7 have tested positive on COVID-19. Temporary are also the 24 infected people in the La Manreana de Juneda school farm, 2 of them confined in a hostel.

Another of the detected sources of contagion is found in Malaga, where nine people have tested positive for PCR and another hundred from home are in “active follow-up”.

Six other workers from a meat company in Valencia they have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been isolated.

Nursing homes

The nursing homes they continue to be the main focus of coronavirus in Spain. Actually more cases are being detected in these senior centers, together with other closed places, meat companies or entertainment venues, where there is a high concentration of people and little ventilation.

In Estremadura, Three nursing homes are currently affected by COVID-19, with around 22 isolated people, 18 of them in Los Pinos de Plasencia. The other two affected residences are DomusVi de Badajoz and Virgen De La Montaña, from Casar de Cáceres, with two isolated people in each case.

In Biscay, there has been “a slight rebound” in infections among workers in these centers, although among the elderly the figures remain the same as in recent months. Thus, two infected older people continue in the residences of Vizcaya and three other users are hospitalized with coronavirus, the same figures as two days ago. However, the number of workers in the residences with confirmed positive is 18, two more than two days ago, and the employees in isolation are 93, ten more.

In Galicia the news is positive: the number of infected people in the residences has not changed for the third consecutive day. Currently it is maintained at four users and a single worker. Santa Teresa Jornet (A Coruña) records three positives among inmates plus that of a worker, and Caser A Zapateira (Culleredo) adds the remaining active contagion.

In Asturias, There are currently two centers with five active cases of residents, out of a total of 240, and the outbreaks that last month affected three other nursing homes, including El Carmen, have been overcome. 16 cases in users, four still active, and 5 in workers.

Cases imported from Bolivia to Murcia

In the Murcia region, health authorities are monitoring an outbreak of new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR. This outbreak is linked to passengers on a “humanitarian flight” from Bolivia, which has already caused at least 17 infections.

Is about three people who upon arrival in Spain should have kept a quarantine, something that they failed to fulfill, and they lived a normal life in Murcia and Cartagena, where have infected several people, although no cases have been recorded in working environments.

A similar situation in Galicia has caused an outbreak in the Barbanza, region in which nine positives were registered in Ribeira and A Pobra, and where A total of 104 cases have been investigated. The first of these infections was from the daughter of a person who returned to Galicia after having been in Brazil for “a while” and he took a return flight from the South American country to Lisbon without presenting any symptoms.

In Valencia, at least six workers of a Rafelbunyol company, dedicated to the processing of products derived from chicken and rabbit, have been isolated after testing positive by COVID-19. Currently, half a thousand workers work in this company.

Positive children under one year

In the Basque Autonomous Community “several cases” of children under one year of age who have tested positive by coronavirus in PCR tests. The data has been transferred by the Health Minister, Nekane Murga, while acknowledging that the average age of infected people is falling. In addition, the Basque Health Minister assured that all the outbreaks detected in recent weeks are controlled, referring to those registered in the hospitals of Txagorritxu (Vitoria), Basurto (Bilbao), Orio (Guipúzcoa) and in the residence of the congregation of the Servants of Jesus of the Biscayan capital.

In Navalmoral de la Mata (Cáceres) are concerned about the 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a large group of people, who are carrying out the isolation in “a couple of homes”, the majority asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, as reported by the Extremaduran Minister of Health, José María Vergeles.

Health authorities work andn prevent further contagion from this groupThey study their entire network of contacts and isolate people so that they do not infect.

In ValladolidThree new positives, two in healthcare facilities and one in a discharged patient, brought to 21 those infected by the COVID outbreak at the Río Hortega hospital in Valladolid, detected on June 16, after tests carried out on contacts and the corresponding incubation period.