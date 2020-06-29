With the start of the de-escalation, concern decreased. This return to the new normality is leaving much more margin for the freedom to which we were accustomed but with the need to respect certain rules to avoid a return. The coronavirus is not gone and so outbreaks are emerging that are trying to control themselves across the country.

Active outbreaks of coronavirus in Spain

As of today, Spain has 26 active outbreaks throughout its geography. From Galicia to Almería, the most active being the one located in the border area between Aragón and Cataluñto. In the Cinca and La Litera region, phase two was returned after an active outbreak was detected since June 20, which has already totaled 320 positives. Nearby, in Lleida, there are four outbreaks with a total of 49 cases detected. Girona with another outbreak with 31 controlled cases closes the northeast.

In the north, there are up to eight outbreaks, with Navarra being the most notable, with 60 cases detected after two family meals. The Basque Country has four assets (18 in Orio, 1 in Aretxabaleta, 15 in the Txagorritxu Hospital and 50 in Basurto) and Cantabria another in a building in Santander that is in quarantine after detecting thirteen cases. Galicia closes the north with two foci: 22 cases in A Mariña (Lugo) and nine between Ribeira and A Pobra do Caramiñal, imported by a traveler who arrived from Brazil.

In the central zone of the country it is the least affected. Between Madrid, Castilla y León, Extremadura, Comunitat Valenciana and Castilla-La Mancha there are only four outbreaks. La Mancha is clean and the other CCAA add one outbreak each. In Valladolid 39 cases are added between a hospital and several residences, Madrid has decided to isolate 25 nursing homes, in Cáceres, in Navalmoral de la Mata, there are 23 positives and they are looking for the man who was the origin of the outbreak. In Valencia there are 14 positive cases in the same meat company.

The south and the archipelagos have more than ten outbreaks. Murcia has two outbreaks with 32 cases detected in the capital and another three in Torre Pacheco. Andalusia happens to be one of the areas most affected by the outbreaks. Almería has four cases and Granada tries to control up to five different outbreaks: 47 only in its metropolitan area. Malaga has two outbreaks for a total of 97 cases (91 in the Malaga Red Cross and 6 in La Axarquía). Cádiz and Huelva provide 33 more positives: 23 in Algeciras and ten in Lepe.

The Balearic Islands are free of outbreaks while the Canary Islands has one active in Fuerteventura, with 34 cases detected.

Coronavirus outbreaks around the world

Globally, the pandemic is not really controlled with countries now crossing their peak on the epidemiological curve. The United States is the main focus of coronavirus, exceeding one million cases and confirming up to 44,703 positive cases this Sunday. The most affected states are California, Arizona, Texas and Florida. In America, the situation in Brazil, Peru or Chile is also of concern.

In Europe, Germany attracts the spotlight with a major outbreak, although the situation is also complicated in the United Kingdom and Sweden, two countries that initially did not advocate strict confinement, especially the Nordic one.