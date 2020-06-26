It has been a new regrowth in Lepe (Huelva) after registering nine positives after the return of a neighbor from a foreign country. It’s about a imported case of a person who has returned to the locality. The regrowth is under investigation.

For the moment, 32 PCR tests have been carried out on direct contacts and possible social contacts, being nine confirmed positive cases. Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 18 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the municipality of Lepe, including the nine of this rebound in this computation.

On the other hand, the territorial delegate of Health and Families in Huelva, Manuela Caro, has referred to this outbreak in Lepe, indicating that the nine confirmed are adults.

After remarking that it is under investigation, Caro has specified that of the 32 tests carried out on direct contacts and possible social contacts, they have given nine positives, which has affected the importance of Don’t let your guard down.

“It is necessary that we continue to have contingency plans in place and we must take into account the three ‘M’s”, that is, the meters away, the use of the mask and hand washing, “continued the delegate, who has reiterated that these premises must be present “Every day until this pandemic passes.”

Caro, however, has sent a message of tranquility to the population due to the work of “the alert network, professionals in Epidemiology and Primary Care”, which carry out «An important search since, at the slightest suspicion anywhere in the province, the sanitary cord is immediately made, they are put in isolation, the PCR is performed even above the necessary» As evidenced in Lepe, of the 32, only nine have tested positive, he explained.

Finally, the delegate of Health praised the work of the professionals and stressed that “everything possible is done, the traces and there are contingency plans” to isolate the virus “as soon as possible”. However, “the pandemic is still with us and the three” M’s “are essential,” he concluded.