MADRID, Jun 11 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, has highlighted the health response that the country and allies such as Venezuela and Cuba have given to the coronavirus pandemic against that of the United States, whom he has accused of violating the human rights of their own citizens for lack of access to medical care.

Ortega, who has remained hidden for much of the health crisis, reappeared on Wednesday to participate in a virtual summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) on the pandemic, according to the official newspaper El 19 Digital.

In his opinion, “it was revealed that countries that should have first-line health systems available to their peoples (…) were not available.” “They looked like underdeveloped countries,” he said.

Ortega included among “these developed countries, economic powers that felt invincible” to the United States, where – he maintained – “the lack of respect for the Human Rights of their own citizens was exposed”.

“Instead, people like Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, with our very limited resources, doubled, tripled the number of hospitals and health posts,” said the ‘Sandinista’ leader.

However, Ortega admitted that the coronavirus has had an economic “impact” in these countries, although he stressed that thanks to the “principle of solidarity”, which was broken down in health and free education, they would have “powerful tools to face these enormous challenges “

On the contrary, he argued, “savage capitalism was not prepared to face this type of pandemic, nor did it have the initiative to assume leadership, nor to join forces at the moment, but there is whoever can save himself.”

In addition, he reproached, along the same lines as his Venezuelan and Cuban counterparts, that the United States tries to “suffocate” Nicaragua by imposing new sanctions against its political leaders for corruption and human rights violations.

“Against Nicaragua they have continued, with what they call sanctions, which are aggressions, seeking to suffocate our people. They have become experts in suffocating, but our people have a history of battle against colonialism (…) These peoples are not even selling nor give up, “he stressed.

Nicaragua has so far recognized 1,464 cases and 55 deaths from coronavirus without its government taking any special measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Faced with this, civil society organizations, which warn that the balance of victims would be much higher, have appealed to “self-care.”