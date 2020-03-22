Coronavirus on the border between Colombia and Venezuela: what most terrifies the inhabitants that border the Arauca river is the prohibition of exercising the informal economy

The difficult struggle of the inhabitants of the Venezuelan border with Colombia is outlined with alarm at the measures that both governments are taking to control Covid-19. Is that life on the border has its own codes, even in that of the Venezuelan El Amparo with the Colombian Arauca, which is less moving than that of San Antonio and Ureña with the North of Santander, considered the most lively border in Latin America.

At the border coexists with a powerful smuggling industry, which has grown brutally in recent years, Because as the Venezuelan economy deteriorated, the Venezuelan currency, the bolívar, lost its value against the Colombian peso. This is how inequality in the price of products constitutes a business for anything that passes from Venezuelan territory.

Although El Amparo is the closest town to the river, it is actually a satellite city of Guasdualito, capital of the Páez municipality of Apure state, which was once very active due to the presence of the oil company.

Throughout the state, the presence of guerrilla groups, both the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the Bolivarian Liberation Forces or Patriotic National Liberation Forces (FBL / FPLN), should be accelerated. It is a reality that coexists with the civil and military authorities.

An inhabitant of Guasdualito told Infobae that the population was given permission to move in the morning until 12 noon. “There is no fuel, so there is also no traffic outside the municipality.”

Fortunately, so far, officially, there are no cases of people infected with the Chinese virus. “There are some people who came by trails and have them quarantined for prevention. The mayor reported that he is preventively in quarantine. “

Another inhabitant of the area describes that “everything is closed, Little traffic. For the past two days they have been allowing the morning to leave from 8 am to 11 am. There are people who have tried to cross the river but the Colombian army turns the canoes with flying loas (boats with outboard motors). ”

“Mayor José María Romero and Luis Tolosa have imposed severe measures. Light rationing has continued. Food in Guasdualito is running out; In some big places, like supermarkets, what you are getting is rice. We have been stocking up on food from Arauca, but the steps are already closed. And last night (Friday) the Colombian president ordered a total quarantine including the Arauca ”.

On the other hand, Professor Víctor Tapia, general director of the Páez mayor’s office, said that when personnel enter the country, “they are being referred to some shelters. We are doing the study to open a fourth hostel, which would be added to that of El Amparo, Unellez and Aramendi School. It is that people are coming as a result of this crisis that this pandemic brings us, and they are looking to return to their homeland. ”

San Fernando is the capital of the state Apure and there we talked with a young woman who is in her forties as a family. “This is all very hard, because you can’t get medicine. There is food, but it is difficult to acquire because of the costs. This morning, after three months, they sold the domestic gas. At 4:30 in the morning you had to go. At 12 noon people crowded into a school waiting for them to deliver the gas cylinders, which arrived almost at 4 in the afternoon. “

Elorza is the capital of the Rómulo Gallegos de Apure municipality, in the Venezuelan plains. The impact of the measures is also being experienced there. “In the mornings there are many people on the street, in the afternoon nothing, the vast majority of people wearing masks,” says a neighbor of the town.

Officials of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), the Special Actions Forces (FAES) and the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) and state police are seen in the streets and avenues, checking vehicles, at all times.

“There is no delivery of food by the regime and that is creating problems. In addition to the shortage of drinking water. Also, electric dips roughly 4 or 5 per day. Here no cases of the virus have been detected, or at least have not been reported. “

He expressed as concern that “at any time there is a confrontation of the townspeople with the military and police. We are truly in a time bomb. “

The Arauca river is majestic. It glides like a huge snake, causing a feeling of mystery and respect, not to say fear. It is born in the eastern mountain range of Colombia, moves along the Colombian-Venezuelan border, and flows into the even more impressive Orinoco River, in the Venezuelan Bolívar state.

The small town of Amparo, located on the Venezuelan side, touches the banks of the Arauca River. Across the river, on the other bank is the city of Arauca, capital of the Colombian department of the same name. It is a fairly developed city.

Many Venezuelans go to Arauca for odd jobs, to try to sell anything in the thriving Colombian city. On any given day, the Arauca river is invaded by canoes, fishermen, vendors, and people who move from one side of the city to the other. The life of the area is reflected in the river. Measures against the Chinese virus have changed the situation. “I am afraid that if we don’t sell anything, we don’t even have anything to eat,” confesses a young woman from El Amparo.

Now there is an active presence of military officials of the Colombian Navy and since yesterday the Venezuelan Navy began to make a greater presence. It is about no one crossing the border.

A group of people were preparing a pot of pasta by the river. Venezuelans doing informal jobs. One of the Venezuelan women relates that for crossing the river in the canoes they were previously charged 2,000 pesos, since yesterday they were increased to 25,000 or 30,000 Colombian pesos.

He says that Colombian Navy officials are actively working to stop traffic on the river. “They have seized motors and canoes. The Venezuelan (Navy) is also acting from today ”.

He smiles when he says that he is equally afraid of the guerrillas and the military. “We cannot return to Venezuela, because there really is no salary.”