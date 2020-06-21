The state and situation of nursing homes will be studied this week by the Government and the autonomous communities. These centers, one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis and which has left at least 18,334 deaths, will be analyzed by the Delegate Commission for the Promotion of Autonomy and Care for the Unit and the Advisory Council, convened by the Council Territorial of Social Services, chaired by the second vice president of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, Pablo Iglesias.

Among the measures to be adopted, the centers for the elderly must adapt “immediately” to prepare an adequate response to possible outbreaks of the coronavirus pandemic. We will analyze how modify “the current system of care for the elderly to adapt it to the real needs of the population today”, In a statement to Europa Press, the general secretary of the Association of Service Companies for the Unit (AESTE), Jesús Cubero, has stated.

In this sense, the Union of Nursing Technicians (SAE) has demanded in Congress the medicalization of nursing homes, with the aim of contributing to “a significant discharge” from hospital centers to avoid possible collapses, and that these adapt to the social reality that the aging of the population supposes. The group denounces that the current healthcare model is very far from a system that pursues quality and excellence.

On the other hand, the Popular Parliamentary Group (GPP) has presented a Non-Law Proposition (PNL) in Congress in which it urges the Government to promote robotic and digital technologies and systems to help older people confined, especially in cases of pandemic, with aid plans and incentives for their urgent implementation in residences and homes.