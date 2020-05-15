Northeast China continues to dominate the statistics of new infections in the Asian country, with 3 new positives for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus on Wednesday, all of them transmitted locally, the National Health Commission reported today.

Of those three cases, two were registered in Liaoning province and the remaining in Jilin province, where over thirty cases have been diagnosed in the past week, six of them on the eve.

After the Hubei province, the birthplace of the pandemic, northeast China has been the most contentious point for local authorities, who in recent weeks have been forced to close the border with Russia after detecting a drip of infected Chinese citizens coming from Russian territory.

Although this focus was initially limited to Heilongjiang province (where another “express hospital” was built to combat the outbreak), new cases of local transmission have emerged in Jilin and neighboring Liaoning province in recent days.

Likewise, the health authorities assured that, until last local midnight (16.00 GMT on Wednesday), 6 patients were discharged and one was removed from the state of gravity, so that the number of active infected in China remains in 101, 9 of which are in serious condition.

The official body did not report any deaths in its last part, so the total number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 4,633, among the 82,929 infected patients officially diagnosed in China since the start of the pandemic, and of whom 78,195 successfully overcome the disease and were discharged.

To date, 738,262 close contacts with the infected have been medically monitored, of which 5,291 are still under observation, and of these, 4 would be suspected cases of having infected the virus.

As for the asymptomatic infected, China registered 12 new cases in the latter part, placing the total of asymptomatic in observation at 712.

