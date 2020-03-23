Coronavirus : No, Nostradamus didn’t predict the COVID pandemic-19

The Covid-19 pandemic is on the front page of every social network these days. Information of all kinds is circulating and it is not easy to distinguish the true from the false. For the past few days, a viral publication has been circulating on Facebook about Michel de Nostredame. It seems that in one of his writings he predicted the current VIDOC-19 pandemic.

What does the Facebook publication say about the excerpt from Nostradamus?

A 16th century French author and astrologer, Michel de Nostredame is better known as Nostradamus. The publication circulating on Facebook and being attributed to Nostradamus is said to be taken from one of his most famous works. The latter is called the Prophecies. It was published in 1555. The part of this book that can be read on social networks generally says that during a twin year, a queen will appear.

This queen would come from the East and spread a plague in the darkness. This plague will start in a country of the “7 hills” and will turn the hope of human beings into dust. She will go further, destroying and annihilating the whole world. This will mark the beginning of a new era and the end of another. According to the authors of the publication, 2020 will be the twin year, the queen will be called Corona and the east will represent China. The plague would be a virus, the country of the 7 hills would be Italy and the dust would represent death.

What’s really going on?

If we take a real tour through the Book of Prophecies of Nostradamus, we find no trace of this paragraph. Media experts in the field have also verified whether this extract really existed. They came to the conclusion that it did not exist after verification. These are Maldita in Spain and Estadão Verifica in Brazil. It is true that in his book, Nostradamus mentions the term “Orient” at least 10 times. But when you go through the whole book, you don’t find anything similar to what you can read on social networks.

The book “The Prophecies” consists of 12 chapters called Centuries. The second chapter describes a great plague in a maritime locality. On the other hand, Wuhan, which is the city of origin of the Coronavirus pandemic, is not a maritime city. Also on tweeting, an Internet user mentioned Nostradamus in connection with the Coronavirus. This is a tweet dated January 22, 2020, but did not mention an excerpt. This Internet user’s name is said to be Marco Malacara.