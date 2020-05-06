Pope Francis said on Wednesday that employers must respect the dignity of employees, especially immigrants, despite the economic difficulties caused by the crisis of the new coronavirus.

“It is true that the crisis is affecting everyone, but people’s dignity must always be respected,” said Francisco at the end of his general audience, held at the papal library, instead of St. Peter’s Square, due to the quarantine in Italy.

He claimed to have received numerous messages about labor problems on May 1, the day when most countries celebrate workers’ rights.

Francisco said he wanted to defend “all exploited workers and I invite everyone to turn the crisis into an occasion when the dignity of the person and the dignity of work can be put back at the center of things.”

The pontiff made special mention of the exploitation of rural workers in Italy, most of whom are immigrants.

In recent weeks, there have been a series of arrests of farm and gang owners who recruit and supervise rural workers in Italy. Most of the gang members were also immigrants.

Last week, three farm owners and a Gambian immigrant were arrested on charges of exploiting about 50 immigrant workers in southern Apulia.

In another recent case, three Albanians who worked for a winery in northern Italy were arrested on charges of forcing immigrants to work for up to 10 hours a day without breaks, in addition to paying low wages.

