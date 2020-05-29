Coronavirus News Today: Premier League Returns June 17, Press | Premier League | Soccer



























































































































The British press assures that the wait will end on June 17.

Manchester City.

Photo:



Icon Sport

By:

Jenny Gamez

May 28, 2020, 10:35 a.m.

Light at the end of the tunnel. This is how the anxious Premier League clubs see the first agreement for the return of the competition, which would have a classic background for a welcome to the height of the circumstances.

According to the newspaper The Telegraph, it will not be long to wait since the action would return on June 17, with two duels that were pending on the calendar: Manchester City – Arsenal and Aston Villa – Sheffield United. The first paints as a great match.

The plans indicated that the return would be from Friday 19, but the change would obey the need to balance the schedule and facilitate the scheduling of full dates in the return, with no pending issues and all firm in 29 games.

The announcement comes a day after the confirmation of four positive cases of the covid-19 coronavirus after the first review to the players, which would not cause further postponements in the end.

The heads of the Premier League expect the season to end on the weekend of August 1 and 2, thereby facilitating the holiday period and the start of a new season, without further trauma from the pandemic.

.