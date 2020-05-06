Coronavirus News Today: Premier League: Aston Villa manager asks to prioritize the health of the players | Premier League | Soccer























































































































The Aston Villa coach announced that he does not know if he can count on two of his footballers

McGinn scored a goal in the Aston Villa friendly against Charlton Athletic.

REUTERS

Futbolred Writing

May 06, 2020, 01:21 a.m.

The uncertainty of not knowing when the competitions will return in England continue. In recent days, European media have spoken about the protocols that would be used to make the return of the Premier League possible in a short time.

Despite great efforts on the part of British football managers, Aston Villa coach Dean Smith made his point of view regarding the situation that overwhelms European football, stating that if he returned to the fields, he would probably you cannot count on two of your players due to the health protocols since they are at risk.

“There are certain risks for the return to training for all footballers and I think we have to make sure of certain things. We have a player who is asthmatic and another whose mother-in-law is in a situation of medical control and lives with the family. to be very careful with these things, the transmission certainly knows no limits, “said Smith, who alerted the leaders to the situation he faces with members of his staff.

Finally, the Aston Villa coach was clear and said that if it were up to him, the footballers should be the ones to decide whether or not to return to competition in the midst of the situation: “The health and safety of the players are paramount and if they don’t feel comfortable going back, then we will come back without them, until it is safe to do so. We have to listen to our players, we have to listen to their concerns. “

