The leaders of Real Madrid agree that health is a priority and speak of an absence of public.

Photo:



Archive THE TIME

By:

Jenny Gamez

May 11, 2020, 08:02 a.m.

To find out what the players of two of the most important soccer clubs in the world think and listen to the captains. And Sergio Ramos and Gerard Piqué speak clearly.

More rivals than friends, the team leaders who also lead the standings, agree to ask for more intelligence and a cool head than anything else when planning the restart of the competition.

Ramos’s opinion is overwhelming: “football is secondary right now, the priority is health,” he said, while wishing that the virus and its possible new spikes be controlled for all Spaniards, not just for footballers.

In turn, Piqué also asked for a cool head and referred to what a return without an audience will be like for them: “Playing without an audience is not what we like. It is either this or staying without finishing LaLiga, and although we are leaders, it would be pretty ugly, “he said.

In the same vein, Koke, one of the leaders of Atlético de Madrid, expressed himself that this season he is not in the fight for the title of Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​but he does yearn for the return of the competition:

