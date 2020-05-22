Without the covid-19 coronavirus pandemic being under control, without the full support of the teams themselves, without official endorsement from the authorities, but there would already be a date for the restart of LaLiga 2019/2020 in Spain.

The COPE chain has advanced that the tournament will resume on June 12, provided that sanitary conditions allow it.

What’s more, there would already be a first game: the Sevilla vs Real Betis derby.

According to the version, the LaLiga accounts go through matches every 72 hours to facilitate the minimum rest for the players and a season finale for July 19. The full schedule would be released on May 28.

If so, Spain would follow in the footsteps of Germany, where the Bundesliga also returned in the midst of the health emergency, with stadiums without a public and clubs restricted by a demanding protocol, which tries to avoid contagions, although it does not fully ensure it.

Spain has been reporting a decrease in cases and deaths from the virus in recent days and it is speculated that Madrid could be the first city to take the next step, a normality with some restrictions but that will facilitate most economic activities. and social, among them soccer.

The date of June 12, however, does not have the support of all the clubs, since on the television channel Rtve, the coach of Real Valladolid, Sergio González, explained: “We are not prepared for this new League. The date of the June 12, I see it rushed. LaLiga and the Federation have not had the detail to talk to us, “he said.

In any case, the Government of Spain has not given the official endorsement for the restart of competition and would, for now, only be a target pursued by the local soccer authorities.

.