Spanish professional football began this particular operation on Monday to return to that so-called ‘new normal’ and to a slow path, forced to be very meticulous and strict, leading to the resumption of competitions in June.

Since March 10, when the postponed Eibar-Real Sociedad was held behind closed doors in Ipurúa, the league tournament in the highest category, LaLiga Santander, has been stopped, while the silver division, LaLiga Smartbank, stopped its activity for two days before with the thirty-first day.

The state of alarm decreed by the strong impact of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain closed football, whose institutions have not stopped working in search of a solution in the form of a resumption when the health authorities, faced with the evolution of the disease, consider it convenient.

Almost two months later, after eight intense weeks at most in the offices, football takes the first steps in this initial stretch of the de-escalation, although with certain misgivings, reservations and fears, mainly from sectors such as the players and the doctors.

The teams all their components have the basic precise instructions of the sanitary protocol for the return to training. Players will have to wear their equipment when they arrive at the training site and wear gloves and a mask before starting to exercise, according to the instructions sent by LaLiga for the first two phases of the return, which include periodic PCR and antibody tests.

In this initial phase, the players will pass PCR + antibody tests, and in the second phase there will be solo training and additional periodic antibody tests. The document explains that the tests will be carried out on both the players and the rest of the employees who will be on the premises at the place and time communicated by the club, as well as that the facility used to resume the activity will be previously disinfected. , following the indications given by the health authorities.

In these first two phases, the players and the coaching staff will stay at home with relatives and people with whom they habitually live. Before the group training sessions, the soccer players will exercise alone, to “reach a state of optimal shape” and in phase 2 the previous night they will receive information from the club with the work they must do the following day and the schedule in which they must Get to the facilities on your computer, mobile or tablet.

The instruction is that they must arrive at these from their home, in their car and always using it. It is only envisaged that a maximum of six players per field of training will be trained at the same time, always keeping twice the safety distance.

Footballers must go to the facilities with training clothes on from their home and bring their own boots and if they have to use the gym, they can only do it individually or with another partner, always with respect to that safety distance. The clubs, at the end of the session, will deliver a biodegradable and closed bag with the clothes for the next day’s training and the players will have to use that same bag to store the equipment used for training at home. The next day, they can deposit this bag in a bucket for club staff to wash used clothing.

From arrival at the facilities until training begins, they will have to wear gloves and a mask. During this phase, the use of the physiotherapist should be avoided, as far as possible, and in case of having to do it, it should always be the same professional. Once the training is over, the players will avoid staying in the facilities for a long time and in case of any symptoms, immediately notify the team doctor and isolate themselves.

The Zaragoza players, for example, have undergone medical examinations prior to the staggered return to training to find out their physical situation. Most of the clubs have carried out the pertinent disinfection of the facilities where the soccer players will begin to work, sports cities and their stadiums. Now we have to wait for LaLiga officials to inspect them and for the tests to be carried out in coordination with the health authorities starting this Tuesday.

In the case of Valencia, which disinfected the sports city of Paterna on Monday, it is expected that on Wednesday the players of the squad and the technical staff led by Albert Celades will undergo a third round of tests to confirm that they are not infected with COVID -19 and can start training individually.

The Valencia squad already underwent COVID-19 tests in March after playing against Atalanta in Bergamo, the area in which the pandemic began in Europe with the greatest force, and in which they tested positive for around 35 per percent of the campus, while fifteen days later they underwent a second test in which all were negative.

Once the results are known and they indicate that the players are in good condition, the start of phase 2 will take place, close to the weekend in some cases and after the weekend in others, the individual training sessions.

Later, Phase 3 will be established, which allows training in small groups, while Phase 4 already includes group sessions, although always within the established protocol. Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, indicated this Monday that “the return of football is a sign that society is progressing to the new normal,” he stressed on Monday that the health of all involved “is paramount,” hence the protocol. elaborated, and noted that he expects to play again in June and finish the 2019/20 season. “To return is to win!” He exclaimed.

Apart from this start of de-escalation and that aspiration to resume the league with the only certainty that exists, which will be behind closed doors, in the other current focus, the final of the Copa del Rey, despite the implications for the qualification for the next Europa League, the presidents of the finalists, Real Sociedad and Athletic, Jokin Aperribay and Aitor Elizegi, asked the RFEF that the meeting, postponed from its first date, April 18, “can be held with the public ”

In a joint statement from the two Basque clubs, both leaders, “after meeting with the president of the RFEF”, Luis Rubiales, requested that “the Cup final can be held publicly and officially, open door, in a next date to be determined by agreement between the three parties. ” The RFEF “fully shares” this wish and “in common agreement” with the finalists “the most convenient date for it to be the great celebration of Spanish football.”

