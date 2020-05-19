How to end tournaments in Europe so everyone is happy? The ‘headache’ in UEFA is not easy and the proposals come and go with only one objective: to end the competition as quickly and fairly as possible.

The executive committee will meet on June 17 but, according to the Spanish newspaper AS, it already has a plan: “finish the Champions League in a single match from the quarterfinals, once the crossings that are missing in the round of 16 have been resolved, and close the competition with a ‘final four’ to be held in Istanbul. ”

This proposal, which would have the approval of the majority, would fulfill the mission of shortening the match schedule and also, by concentrating the finalists in a single city, would facilitate control at the risk of contagion of the covid-19 coronavirus.

The source assures that the idea is to restart the Europa League on August 6 and the Champions League on 8, with the aim of ending the season in September, to facilitate the soccer players’ holidays.

But there arises a new mess: the break would complicate the conduct of the League of Nations matches, scheduled for September, and could even collide with the start of the 2020/2021 season in the domestic leagues, which would anticipate a mess between teams and clubs that could end in the postponement of this nascent tournament of national teams.

But there will be time to resolve that issue because before, on UEFA’s agenda, there is one more problem: it is said that at least 3 of the 12 cities that would host Euro 2021 would give up hosting the tournament due to the impossibility of guaranteeing sanitary conditions. optimal. And the Euro, in contrast to the League of Nations, does not withstand one more blow, since it had to be postponed for a year as a consequence of the pandemic.

