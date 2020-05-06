Coronavirus news: RealMadrid, Atlético, Barcelona do tests | League of Spain | Soccer























































































































The complete templates will be submitted to the controls thinking of returning to the competition.

James, back at Real Madrid for covid-19 tests

Photo:



Taken from realmadrid.com

By:

Futbolred Writing

May 06, 2020, 09:27 a.m.

The players of Real Madrid, like almost all of the LaLiga teams, have started this Wednesday to undergo covid-19 coronavirus exams.

James Rodríguez and all the players on the Real Madrid squad were called at the clubhouse first thing in the morning, where they followed a rigorous protocol to carry out the required tests to guarantee that they are all healthy.

It is the first step, considering a possible restart of competition, which would be, in any case, behind closed doors.

As reported from Madrid, the players abided by the rules and fulfilled the obligation without complications.

In the same way, Atlético de Madrid players did it in turn, with Santiago Arias among those mentioned.

Normally, the process also took place at FC Barcelona, ​​although according to some local media, Rakitic had alleged fear for his health and would not have attended. The club has not confirmed that information.

📍 Joan Gamper Sports City

👍 Today the first team players have returned to the Club facilities. pic.twitter.com/YyhV1lpqyw – FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona_es) May 6, 2020

