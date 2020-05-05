So much has been said about the possible restart of the Premier League, even in the most atypical conditions, that announcements and speculation hardly surprise us.

The new one is courtesy of UK Football Association (PFA) chief Gordon Taylor, who suggested matches last less than 90 minutes when football returns.

Fewer minutes would mean, according to his idea, less physical contact between players and even easier to plan more matches, if the idea of ​​playing several matches in a few stadiums every day were successful.

The Premier League bosses were surprised by the idea but did not rule it out as they were exploring a number of options to improve the safety of players and staff.

“We don’t know the future, but we do know what proposals have been put forward, what ideas have been put forward,” Taylor told BBC Radio 4. “The possibility of having more substitutes, the games that may not last the full 45 minutes, the talks on neutral stadiums, everything should be under consideration. The ideal is to maintain the integrity of the competition, “he added.

EFL boss Rick Parry also said: “I don’t think we should rule out any creative ideas at the moment, given the challenges we face, perhaps the idea is that it would alleviate (player’s) fatigue.”

For now it is another of the many initiatives that are under discussion, in an environment unprecedented by the covid-19 coronavirus pandemic and in a pressing need to regain competition to alleviate the economic crisis. This Friday the heads of the Premier League will have a new meeting, waiting for the announcements that the Prime Minister would make this Thursday about isolation in the United Kingdom.

.