The heads of the Premier League have had time in quarantine for the covid-19 coronavirus to let their imaginations run wild when it comes to finding outlets to complete the current season.

The last possibility that is considered is amazing: they would take the tournament no longer to neutral venues but to another country, even to another continent, if the British Government does not endorse the proposed closed-door return.

The FA will try to fulfill the 92 games that are pending as it is, but that recognizes that it is not easy to obtain authorizations, neither using neutral courts, as recently proposed, nor closing the doors to the public. There are already more than 28,000 victims of covid-19 in the UK, so there is no certainty of a safe return to competition.

Gary Neville, current commentator for Sky Sports, revealed that this circumstance has caused them to look at another country and another continent: Australia!

The chosen city would be Perth, in Western Australia, almost 14,000 kilometers from London. The city has suffered 93 deaths in the current pandemic, making it seem like safe territory.

The advantages, according to the proposal, would be many: there are direct flights between London and Perth and the airlines would facilitate travel, since, in any case, they are in the low tourist season; all teams would be concentrated in downtown hotels that have cricket courts and other sports nearby and could accommodate; There would be fewer tests, probably two during the weeks of competition (in the United Kingdom it would be two per week); there is a stadium with a capacity for 65,000 spectators and at least two more for more than 20,000, making the carousel of matches viable and would even allow some controlled entry by the public; media coverage would be guaranteed and the time difference would be manageable.

However, many criticize the idea because it seems arrogant and at some irresponsible point to bring a similar deployment of sports and technical personnel to a city and expose citizens to a high risk of contagion.

The heads of the Premier know that they need to return to the competition no later than June 19, because they must close the season on August 2, and they plan five full weeks of games to meet the Premier and the FA Cup. They do not rule out initiatives, even if they sound strange.

For now, Australia is just an idea. If the British Government alleviates isolation it would not be necessary. Next time you come, at a new meeting of the Premier League presidents, there will be more lights.

