Everyone owns their fear, they say out there. But when it comes to restarting a tournament, after the covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, which has football mired in crisis, that problem can no longer be so individual.

And it is a mess that many did not see coming but that can easily put to rest the much-fought return of football in the United Kingdom: the fear of the players.

According to reports from The Sun newspaper, up to 50 players have already expressed to their clubs and the Soccer Association that they are not willing to return to training soon, much less to competition, on June 12, according to plans, as they fear contracting the virus and endanger their families.

The first to say they did not feel safe were Brighton striker Glenn Murray and Manchester City striker Sergio Agüero. But the heads of the 20 clubs are very concerned as there are already more than 40 who protested because they consider that there are no security guarantees for the return.

Many allege that they have young children or live with or near old or vulnerable relatives and could transmit the virus to them if they spread by mixing with other stars or by physical contact. And the announcement to ask footballers to sign deals with their clubs so that they are not responsible for insurance payments if players catch the disease or pass it on didn’t help either. Strictly speaking, as long as there is no vaccine, it is true that nobody can guarantee them anything.

Rose and her fury represents them

The least political of all has been Dany Rose, defender of Newcastle, but many sympathized with the talk on Instagram in which he summarized his disagreement with very chaste words.

“The government says to bring football back because it will increase the morale of the nation, I don’t give a shit about the morale of the nation. People’s lives are at risk, you know what I mean?” He said. . “You shouldn’t even talk about football back until the numbers have dropped massively,” he added. What numbers? More than 200 thousand infections and 32,000 deaths in the United Kingdom. That’s what he talks about.

And the funny thing is that Rose not only represents her colleagues but even some club presidents. Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has insisted that he would accept players who do not want to play if they have objections and will not judge them. It is said that there are several more with the same idea.

And if there are no protagonists, who will jump onto the field? That is the doubt that really has the Premier in suspense, who celebrated on Monday the authorization of Boris Johnson to return behind closed doors, but now, in addition to the clubs’ refusal to do so in neutral venues, he faces this new obstacle. Fear is difficult to negotiate, much more when those who fear are millionaires. What to do? The Premier gets bogged down again …

