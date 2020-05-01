If you are lacking ideas, here comes one from the United Kingdom: the Premier League will return behind closed doors and in neutral stadiums across the country.

The last video conference meeting of the 20 clubs in the English first division concluded that there will be no other way to resume the competition, after a three and a half hour meeting.

Now the ball is in the field of the Government, which must endorse the initiative. According to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the quarantine will be gradually reduced starting next Thursday, allowing teams to resume training on May 18 and think of a tentative June 12 date for the first games. , explained the newspaper The Sun.

And here is the most innovative matter of the initiative: all the clubs, big and small, have given themselves up to the pain of sacrificing their local status in order to end the season and have decided that the games, which will not have an audience, will be played only in some scenarios, whose main requirement is to be away from the big urban centers.

“The West Ham stadium in London, the Emirates at Arsenal and the Etihad at Manchester City seem to be among the places chosen,” said the newspaper. Wembley, in a central London area, was the proposed scenario at the start of the emergency but would be left out for not meeting the distance requirement.

The initiative will be discussed next Friday, one day after the deadline set by the local government, to begin the gradual end of the isolation.

In Colombia, this term will expire on May 11 and the Ministry of Sports and Dimayor are already discussing mechanisms to resume activities, also going through stadiums closed to the public. Will any of these Premier League initiatives apply? We’ll see.

