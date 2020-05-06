The soccer market has its whims: everyone comes as good and leaves as losers. But in that bid only the players and sometimes the clubs lose, because the intermediaries are from the Zapata family: those who do not win tie them.

One of the most curious cases today, when almost two months have passed without soccer practically around the world, those cases of very expensive players but who have not just met expectations come to light, not for sports reasons but strictly for economic reasons: ¿ how to pay them now that there is no money?

The subject has Arsenal with the hair on end. His problem is called Nicolás Pepe, a player who was signed for 5 years in exchange for 76 million euros, but that until now has not worked … many believe that he will no longer do so.

Its great businessman managed an impressive contract that now, in the midst of the covid-19 coronavirus crisis, which forced the team to negotiate salary reductions with the players (all except Ozil), could force the sale of up to six players to pay what is being owed.

The business indicates, according to the Bleacher Report, that five installments had to be paid to Lille, of which almost everything is pending. Therefore, the source assures, it is necessary to put players in the showcase. And on the list are Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and the troubled Mesut Ozil, for starters.

Arsenal knows that the dramatic decline in television rights and box office revenues will condition the next market and is unsure of how much it could make from transfers.

But the debt is running and the sale of Pepe is not an option, because although he is only 24 years old, his presentations, far from enhancing him, devalued him to an extent that not even the London club wants to find out. The option to sign, already very complex in the midst of the current crisis, was already sacrificed on account of this and other debts. Since players and managers lowered their salaries, there is nowhere else to turn to. Very hard times are coming for the club.

