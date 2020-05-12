16:15 UNITED KINGDOM | UK government will take over for four more months, until the end of next October, from payment of 80% of the wages of workers affected by suspensions of employment due to the Covid-19 pandemic, up to a maximum of 2,500 pounds (2,840 euros), with the objective of avoid mass layoffs in the country.

16:10 DESCALADA | The Basque Government spokesman, Josu Erkoreka, has denied “favoritism” or “preference” in the access of the Basque Country to phase 1 of de-escalation of confinement by the covid-19 and has defended that “the process has been the same” for all the Autonomous Communities.

16:05 ELDERLY RESIDENCES | The Municipal Police of Madrid has carried out until May 3 a total of 203 inspections of residences, disability centers and religious facilities, among others, through the Section for Inspection and Evaluation of Services (SIES), as published the latest Municipal Police Magazine.

16:00 SPAIN | The Penitentiary Surveillance Court 3 has validated applying article 100.2 of the Penitentiary Regulation to the former president of the Parliament, Carme Forcadell, which allows her to get out of prison a few hours a day to volunteer and care for her mother. The judge has approved the measure, which the Prosecutor’s Office opposed, and in his decision he points out that Forcadell is a “peculiar” prisoner with respect to the rest and with a conduct that he describes as faultless, in a car consulted this Tuesday by Europa Press.

15:55 SPAIN | The Council of Ministers, at the proposal of the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, has today agreed to appoint Aitor Cubo Contreras, Director General of Digital Transformation of the Administration of Justice. The new general director is a computer engineer and psychologist and belongs to the Superior Corps of Information Systems and Technologies of the General State Administration.

15:50 CATALONIA | The Minister of the Presidency and spokesperson for the Government, Meritxell Budó, asked the citizens on Tuesday for responsibility and to wear a mask and the necessary protective equipment on the street as the deconfinition phases progress.

15:40 BADALONA | The recently proclaimed mayor of Badalona (Barcelona), Xavier García Albiol, He assured on Tuesday that he will govern with the rest of the municipal groups and with the aim of ending “the grayest stage of the city in the last 15 or 20 years,” characterized by improvisation and political interests, according to him.

15:30 ORTEGA SMITH | The Vox spokesman at the Madrid City Council and secretary general of training, Javier Ortega Smith, was admitted to the emergency room on Saturday in a hospital for «various thrombi in the leg and lungs as one of the serious effects that coronavirus can cause ».

15:25 MADRID | The President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, will present a complaint against the president of the Association The Patient Advocate, Carmen Flores, for slander and defamation by accusing her of reckless manslaughter, sources familiar with the decision have informed Europa Press.

14:20 DESCALADA | The vice president, counselor for Sports, Transparency and spokesman for the regional government, Ignacio Aguado, has defended that «confinement increases the risk of poverty »in the region reason why it has insisted on the need to pass to phase 1 of the de-escalation.

15:15 VOX | Vox spokesperson at the Madrid Assembly, Rocío Monasterio, has pointed out this Tuesday that does not want students who are marked for being “the children of Covid like the children of the postwar period” and it has asked the regional government for an additional effort so that there are «more resources and means» destined to Education.

15:10 TRAFFIC | The advance this Monday May 11 towards Phase 1 of the de-escalation in most Spanish provinces has been reflected in the circulation of vehicles, whiche has rebounded once again, already registering reductions, in compared to a normal day, less than 50%, both on long-distance trips and accesses to cities.

15:05 CORONAVIRUS REBROUT | The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has pointed out that A second Covid-19 outbreak “is not ruled out” in Spain, so it has asked citizens to follow the health recommendations for avoid having to return to a situation of strict confinement, like the one that has occurred since the state of alarm in mid-March.

15:00 ELDERLY RESIDENCES | The situation of the vast majority of nursing homes in the province of Huelva is quite controlled because they continue without contagions between their users and workers in which they have been all this time unaffected by Covid-19 and the situation has already been solved in those that have registered cases. In this way, they continue without cases in the nursing homes of Aljaraque, Almonte, Punta Umbría, Isla Cristina, Tharsis, Moguer, Trigueros and Ayamonte, as reported by Europa Press the Secretary of Trade Union Action in the Health and Social Health Sectors section of CCOO in Huelva, Carmen Marchena.

14:55 TEST COVID-19 | The Minister of Health of the Generalitat, Alba Vergés, has announced this Tuesday that there have been coronavirus screening tests for 91.38% of Catalan residences, both residents and workers of the centers. He said this at a telematic press conference after the Executive Council, in which the Minister of the Presidency and spokesperson for the Govern also participated, Meritxell Budó, and the Minister of the Interior, Miquel Buch.

14:50 STUDENTS | The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has ruled out that university students studying abroad from your province can return to their residences to collect notes, computers and other belongings to prepare your final exams. In a press conference after the Council of Ministers, Illa has admitted that the Government has analyzed this issue, transferred by the Minister of Universities, Manuel Castells, although It has decided to “maintain a criterion of prudence” and will not lift this restriction “for now.”

14:45 ALARM STATUS | A total of 69 sanction proposals have been practiced in the last 24 hours in La Rioja, for breaches of the alarm state, in a period in which no arrest has been recorded in the territory of the autonomous community. The State Security Forces and Bodies, in the meeting of the Coordination Center held this Tuesday, have stated that “the normal situation remains.”

14:40 VOX | Vox wants the life of the seven nuclear power plants Spanish, currently around 40 and 50 years old, extends to 60 and even to 80 years, if possible and considers that it is necessary for the Government to implement a plan for the opening of new plants in the country.

14:35 UNIVERSITIES | The university of Navarra has presented a plan against COVID-19 for the next academic year 2020/2021 which contemplates, among other aspects, allocating 2 million euros more to scholarships and establishes a sanitary protocol with access to PCR tests for students and employees. Specifically, the academic center has decided to reinforce its aid program and is going to allocate 2 million euros more for undergraduate and master students, whose families are experiencing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus crisis.

14:30 STATUS OF ALARM | The Government Delegation in Andalusia stated on Tuesday that on Monday, the first day of phase 1 of the de-escalation, it was carried out “normally”, with a total of 1,552 proposals for registered complaints, mostly due to the increase in displacement unauthorized, representing a reduction in the total that also occurs with detainees, with only two.

14:25 VOX | The party led by Santiago Abascal has proposed the suspension of payment of all taxes and Social Security fees for SMEs, as well as the payment by the State of all the salaries of business workers that they have to be closed due to restrictions in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

14:20 FERNANDO SIMÓN | The director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Fernando Simón, considers it is necessary to maintain the distance between the passengers in the planes and proposes that one seat in between is left empty. However, it does not remember whether the established norm is declared mandatory or recommended.

14:15 SPAIN | The Association of Technical Representatives of the Spectacle (ARTE) have published an open letter addressed to the Spanish City Councils in which they demand that “as far as possible” the programming of public shows and popular festivals “not be canceled for those who are still weeks and months to go ».

14:10 DESCALADA | The Valencian deputies of the PP in Congress have registered a battery of initiatives, among which the request to the Ministry of Health to show “the report on which it was based” to leave part of the province of Valencia in phase 0 of the de-escalation.

14:05 FERNANDO SIMÓN | The director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, has assured that meet a person during a walk “not a risk” of contagion of the coronavirus, since for it to exist it must take a little more time.

14:00 STATUS OF ALARM | Jupol, the majority union of the National Police, announced on Monday that will sue the government for its “disastrous management” during the health crisis. In addition, it has asked the Executive and the opposition not to use the Body in the face of “absolutely exemplary” work by the agents who act in response to notices of spontaneous casseroles or parties on public roads in application of the royal decree of the state of alarm.

13:55 SELECTIVITY | The ordinary call for the University Entrance Exam (PAU) in Catalonia, set for July 7, 8 and 9, it will also be done in Secondary, public and concerted centers, to promote compliance with hygiene and safety measures established by health authorities to deal with the new coronavirus.

13:50 GLOBAL | After registering for the second consecutive day less than 20,000 cases in the last 24 hours (18,600 positives), United States it exceeds 80,000 deaths from the disease (80,864), with 1.34 million cases. Russia overtakes Spain and it becomes the second country most affected by the pandemic by number of infections, with a total of 232,243 positives, after adding more than 10,000 cases in the last 24 hours and accumulating 2,116 fatalities. The country has been experiencing a growth of more than 10,000 positives a day.

13:45 GLOBAL | According to the data updated at 11:00 am on Tuesday, the global balance of the coronavirus amounts to 4,190,817 cases and 286,513 fatalities in 187 countries and territories. The total of recovered people rises to 1.46 million people, with the United States at the top of the table, with 232,733 cured people, followed by Germany, with 147,200 patients saved, and Spain, with 137,139.

13:40 MADRID | The Community of Madrid has already sent the proposal to the central government alternative to the menus of Telepizza, Knee and Vienna Chaplains for students benefited with a dining room scholarship which include the distribution of fruits, vegetables, fish and vegetables through collaboration with social entities.

13:35 GLOBAL | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan already exceeds 286,000 fatalities and let more than 4.19 million people infected andn the world, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

13:30 SOLIDARITY | France, the Netherlands, Denmark and the Czech Republic have offered medical equipment and containers adapted for installed refugee accommodation in the Greek camps, in response to the appeal for help launched by Athens to its European partners within the framework of the common civil protection mechanism.

13:22 RUSSIA | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has registered en the last 24 hours more than 10,000 cases in Russia what brings the balance to more than 232,000 infected people, placing the country ahead of Spain As the second most affected in the world by number of infections, only surpassed by the United States, according to the balance of the Johns Hopkins University updated at 10.30 am on Tuesday.

13:15 FERNANDO SIMÓN | The director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, thanked, on the occasion of International Nursing Day, the “exceptional” work that these professionals have done during the coronavirus pandemic.

13:10 CATALONIA | Xavier García Albiol (PP) has been proclaimed mayor again this Tuesday, as he led the most voted party in the last municipal elections and that no other mayoral candidate has managed to gather all 14 votes that they represent the absolute majority in the City council.

13:05 CULTURE | The fifth edition of Botanical Nights It will not be held this year and is delayed until 2021. “The expected start date of the festival is approaching and we continue to face an uncertain situation caused by COVID-19,” says the organization.

13:00 MARKETS | The Ibex 35 turned around in the mid-session on Tuesday and recovered the positive terrain, with a rise of 0.76%, which led the selective to stand at 6,722.7 whole at 12.05.

one2:55 SPAIN | The Government has prohibited sales and commercial actions in physical stores that may open from phase 1 of the de-escalation to avoid crowds in the stores. Specifically, the Ministry of Health in the order published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) included in a chapter corresponding to tourism and nature activities this «restriction on commercial actions resulting from agglomerations».

12:50 DESCALADA | The Andalusian counselor of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior, Elías Bendodo, has insisted this Tuesday that there have been “political criteria” in the government’s decision central that the provinces of Malaga and Granada do not go to phase 1 of de-escalation and has confident that there is a rectification and, as of Monday, they may already be, in full, in that new phase in which the other six Andalusian provinces are already.

12:45 ROYAL GUARD | The Royal Guard has sent more than 50,000 children “superhero” or “superheroine” diplomas for facing the coronavirus pandemic by staying home.

12:41 FERNANDO SIMÓN | The director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, has avoided commenting on the proposal for force to wear masks cEach time you take to the streets, you have asked for this measure to be considered “very carefully” because it can create “problems” for many people.

12:38 VOX | Vox has called on citizens to “reclaim the streets” with protests against the government, such as the car demonstrations called for Saturday the 23rd, daily casseroles from the balconies or spontaneous acts in rejection of the coalition Executive.

12:35 TREASURE | The Public Treasury has raised this Tuesday 2.485 million euros in letters, in the expected high range, and has delved into the negative rates in the case of 3-month paper and has returned to collect the bills after 9 months.

12:30 STOPPED | Agents of the National Police of the Lugo Police Station have detained a woman, as alleged author of a crime of usurpation of marital status, who tried to obtain the DNI using a birth certificate of another person.

12:22 UNEMPLOYMENT | The Ministry of Culture puts at 6,328 the artists who will be able to benefit in Spain from special unemployment aid, launched by the Executive to protect those groups of the sector that are not protected by ERTE, during the coronavirus crisis and figures in about 29.4 million what this measure will mean at most to the State.

12:15 IBERIA | The Civil Guard has denounced Iberia and Air Europa for failing to comply with the sanitary measures included in the royal decree for ensure the maximum possible separation between passengers on three flights: two from Madrid to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Palma de Mallorca and one connecting Palma and Ibiza.

12:07 COMMUNITIES | The autonomous communities must notify every day at 12:00 Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) the suspected and confirmed cases of Covid-19, the disease that causes the new coronavirus, as established in order SND / 404/2020, published this Tuesday in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

12:00 LA PAZ HOSPITAL | The Community of Madrid has carried out at the La Paz University Hospital the first organ removal from a donor in the region since the Coronavirus Alarm State was declared on March 14.

11:52 DAILY BALANCE | The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Spain amounts to 228,030, an increase of 0.19% compared to yesterday. In addition, the number of deceased has increased by 176, reaching 26,920 official fatalities.

11:45 FIBROMYALGY | Patients and entities dedicated to fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue, pathologies of which this Tuesday is commemorated on world day, explain that the confinement has aggravated his pictures of anxiety and depression and her physical pain due to the lack of therapies, exercises and contact with other people.

11:38 CAMBODIA | Cambodia has served this Tuesday 30 consecutive days without registering any new contagion by Covid-19 and it only has one active case out of the 122 confirmed since June in the country, as reported by the Ministry of Health.

11:30 CEOE | The President of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, defended himself on Tuesday from criticism from some employers, including the Catalan Labor Promotion, led by Josep Sánchez Llibre, to the agreement reached with the Government and the unions to prolong the temporary employment regulation files (ERTEs) at least until June 30 and which will be approved this Tuesday in the Council of Ministers.

11:24 ANDALUSIA | The Andalusian Government expects to have the approval of the Ministry of Health on Friday so that the Granada and Malaga provinces go completely to phase 1 of the desescacada, which already includes the other six Andalusian provinces.

11:16 BANCO DE ESPAÑA | The Bank of Spain confirms that 80% of companies have increased the teleworking as a consequence of the Covid-19 and the measures of confinement to avoid that its activity suffers and estimates that 30.6% of jobs in Spain could be carried out by teleworking, which is 22.3 percentage points more than now and more than six million workers, with a “wide margin for improvement” in most groups, especially in employees with an indefinite contract.

11:10 TRAFFIC | Traffic in the Barcelona metropolitan area throughout Monday was 51% less than a typical Monday before there was confinement due to the coronavirus. As explained on Tuesday by the Catalan Traffic Service (SCT), a total of 445,991 vehicles were registered at both entrances and exits, while on Monday, March 9 – when there was no confinement – 911,613 vehicles circulated.

11:05 SPAIN | The Health Order on May 9 for the “flexibility” of the measures of confinement of the Spanish in areas that have entered phase 1 Covertly regulates the fundamental right of assembly it can only be restricted by organic law. The Valencian lawyer who pleads in the Supreme Court against the state of alarm has expanded the appeal admitted by the High Court against the decisions of the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, considering that in the last authorization of meetings of up to 10 people “not living together” hides a “legal trick” with which the Executive would try to prevent, in the future, the courts from declaring its unconstitutionality.

11:00 ALARM STATUS | The Civil Guard has dismantled a criminal organization in Manresa (Barcelona) that allegedly transported marijuana in a van that simulated providing urgent delivery of medicines to pharmacies during the state of alarm for the coronavirus.

10:55 MADRID | The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has underlined the importance of “breaking the stigma of putting on a mask or not” and has alerted that not doing it is like “drinking and driving.”

10:50 VATICAN | Pope Francis has the work of the nurses applauded during the pandemic by highlighting that «they have been an example of generosity » while has regretted many have ended up “giving life” during the Eucharist that like every morning he celebrates in Santa Marta.

10:45 SOUTH KOREA | South Korean authorities have confirmed more than a hundred New Coronavirus Cases Linked to Seoul Bars and Clubs, so that this focus is already the most serious registered in the capital of the Asian country since the pandemic broke out, which now totals almost 11,000 cases nationwide.

10:40 DESCALADA | The Health Counselor of Asturias, Pablo Fernández Muñiz, has demanded this Monday from the Asturians a attitude of “prudence” with the elderly and avoid exposing them to possible contagion by COVID-19 with “unnecessary” visits.

10:35 DESCALADA | The President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has ensured that autonomy “has all the conditions” to go to phase 1 of the de-escalation May 18 and he sees some of the requirements raised by the central government as “unnecessary”.

10:30 RUSSIA | Russia reported on Tuesday the registration of 10,899 new cases of coronavirus. With this, it reaches 232,243 infections detected and It surpasses the United Kingdom as the third country most affected by the pandemic.

10:25 MADRID | The Independent Trade Union and Official Central (CSIF) will demand coronavirus detection test for all the public employees of the Community of Madrid that they be incorporated into their jobs as the de-escalation evolves.

10:15 RUSSIA | The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has announced that from this Tuesday the non-working period decreed by the Russian Government due to the coronavirus pandemic will end and some of the restrictions imposed will begin to be withdrawn, although it has indicated that certain vetoes will continue to apply, for example to avoid “massive” acts.

10:10 SANITARY | About 200 toilets were concentrated this Tuesday at the entrance to the general building of the Vall d’Hebron Hospital from Barcelona to claim their working conditions for the International Nursing Day, which this year is celebrated amid the health crisis caused by the coronavirus.

CHINA 10:00 | The Chinese city of Wuhan, origin of the coronavirus pandemic that has left more than four million infections worldwide, will perform tests its eleven million inhabitants after detecting new infections for the first time since the end of the confinement, according to official media. All city districts must develop a plan for detail how they plan to carry out the tests on the inhabitants of the different areas within ten days. The project must prioritize vulnerable groups and residential areas, according to the document of the commission responsible for fighting the virus in Wuhan, reports Bloomberg.

9:50 SPAIN | The Spanish Association of Christian Lawyers asks the Supreme Court for precautionary measures to cancel the part of the de-escalation plan related to religious celebrations abroad. The request for precautionary measures is part of the contentious-administrative appeal that the organization has announced against this point of the Government’s plan for the transition to the new normality that prevents using “the exterior of the buildings or the public thoroughfare for holding events. of worship ».

9:40 DESCALADA | Ximo Puig He assures that he does not understand the reason why the Government of his own party has left the Valencian Community out of Phase 1. The director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health, Fernando SimónHe assured that this decision was adopted “at the ministerial level” and that he and his team are only responsible for the technical content of the documents transferred to the Government. But the truth is that the president of the Valencian Community, according to those reports, has stopped doing his homework in matters as sensitive as PCR test and the respirators.

9:35 ERTEs | The Minister council will approve this Tuesday the Social Agreement in Defense of Employment, whose main measure is the extension of the ERTEs until June 30, signed by the Government, the unions and the employers. The Government stresses that this is a “historic agreement” that includes a set of measures to protect employment and productive activity so that “no one is left behind” in the Covid-19 crisis.

9:30 SPAIN | The government and the Ministry of Health refuse to make public the name of the members of the technical committee of experts commanded by Fernando Simón who evaluates the information provided by the communities and advises the Executive which can go through the phase and which cannot. However, the names of these scientists are public: they were listed as signatories to technical reports at the beginning of the pandemic, but Healing has erased any trace of these documents.

9:25 MARKETS | The IBEX 35 has started the session this Tuesday with a drop of 0.63%, what has led to selective to stand at 6,663.20 integers at 9:01 a.m., in full de-escalation in different countries of Europe, including Spain, where phase one of the de-escalation plan of the Government has already started with new reopens linked to trade, hospitality and tourism.

9:20 RUSSIA | The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has announced that as of this Tuesday the non-working period decreed by the Russian Government for the coronavirus pandemic will end and some of the restrictions imposed will begin to be withdrawn, although it has indicated that certain vetoes will continue to apply, for example for avoid “massive” acts.

9:15 GERMANY | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left in the last 24 hours a figure of 933 cases and 116 deaths in Germany, which raises the balance to more than 170,000 infected and more than 7,500 fatalities, according to data published Tuesday by the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency responsible for monitoring infectious diseases.

9:10 TEST COVID-19 | El Corte Inglés already has rapid tests for its employees to detect coronavirus antibodies, which will allow them to “determine the immunity status of the affected workers”, according to the unions.

9:05 SPAIN LAST MINUTE | During the quarantine period to be imposed as published today in the Official State Gazette, travelers who come to Spain must remain at home or accommodation, and must limit their travel to the acquisition of food, pharmaceuticals and basic necessities; assistance to health centers, services and establishments, and other displacements due to force majeure or need. In all of them the use of a mask will be mandatory. Likewise, the Order establishes that all hygiene measures and / or prevention of the transmission of the disease caused by the coronavirus must be observed, especially with regard to contact with cohabitants.

9:00 TWITTER | The social network Twitter has announced this Monday that it will begin to identify misleading content related to the new coronavirus pandemic through labels and warning messages.

8:55 SPAIN LAST MINUTE | The Government has extended until May 24 the controls at internal air and sea borders to ensure the de-escalation process and contain “the risks of contagion” by coronavirus, as stated in an order signed by the Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, published this Tuesday by the BOE. The order, which is part of the measures adopted by the Executive to control the Covid-19 epidemic, will take effect at midnight on May 15.

8:45 SPAIN LAST MINUTE | In tow from the vast majority of countries in the world, from next May 15 all people who enter Spain will have to keep a quarantine of 14 days to be sure that they are not carriers of the coronavirus. This is published by a provision signed by the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, As OKDIARIO advanced last Saturday, which is published this Tuesday in the Official State Gazette.

8:40 MADRID | The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, He stated on Monday that he is in favor of “hardening” the use of the mask in both public and private spaces, as it is “a fundamental element of protection.”

8:35 SOUTH KOREA | South Korea has postponed the reopening of schools on Monday for a week, after the rebound in coronavirus infections registered in the Itaewon neighborhood in Seoul, which makes authorities fear a major outbreak in the country.

8:30 USA | The president of United States, Donald Trump, has assured this Monday that coronavirus “well contained” at White House after two positives have been confirmed among the West Wing staff, that of one of his personal assistants and that of Katie Miller, lto the vice president’s press secretary, Mike Pence.

8:25 CHINA | China has returned to the figures of the last days on Tuesday after a couple of days with a slight increase in the cases of Covid-19, confirming only one case of contagion from abroad, documented in the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia, in the North of the country.

8:20 USA | The Governor of the State of New York, Andrew Cuomo, has announced this Monday that certain “low risk” commercial and recreational activities will reopen starting this Friday throughout the territory in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. «Estamos comenzando un nuevo capítulo en la lucha contra el virus», ha indicado Cuomo en rueda de prensa. «Hemos trabajado juntos como estado para aplanar la curva y la disminución ha llegado a un punto en el que podemos virar hacia la reapertura», ha agregado.

8:15 ESPAÑA | La presidenta de Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, y el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, se reunirán este martes de forma telemática para iniciar el diálogo al que se comprometió el Ejecutivo en las negociaciones para el apoyo a la cuarta prórroga del estado de alarma.

8:10 MADRID | La Consejería de Sanidad ha contabilizado un total de 10.782 profesionales del Servicio Madrileño de Salud que han resultado contagiados de coronavirus tras la realización de pruebas PCR, de los cuales 14 han fallecido a causa de la enfermedad. De esta cifra, el 82,5 por ciento de los sanitarios contagiados corresponden en el ámbito de los hospitales, con 8.904 infectados, mientras que el 15,4 por ciento son trabajadores de la Atención Primaria. A ellos, se suman otros 210 casos positivos en el ámbito del SUMMA 112.

8:05 ESPAÑA | El Gobierno sabe, y lo oculta, que la caída del PIB será muy superior al 9,2% este año. La actualización del Programa de Estabilidad remitida a Bruselas incluye todo un repertorio de cuadros elaborados por la Dirección General de Análisis Macroeconómico del Ministerio de Economía donde se desvela la realidad de nuestra caída económica. La caída será, según sus propias indicaciones, superior al 14%, cinco puntos peor que la admitida por el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez.

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, presenta a la ministra de Economía y Empresa en funciones, Nadia Calviño, que inaugura la primera edición de los Desayunos Efeminista, este jueves en la sede de la Agencia Efe, en Madrid. (Foto: Efe)

Buenos días. Octava semana del state of alarm decretado en España para luchar contra el coronavirus. Las prórrogas quincenales del estado de alarma cada vez cuentan con menos apoyos. La última, la semana pasada, la salvó in extremis la líder de Ciudadanos con sus votos. Además, esta semana han comenzado los pases de fase en el proceso de desescalada. Así, muchas comunidades ya han comenzado a poder salir a la calle a comprar en pequeños comercios e incluso a tomar una cerveza a una terraza tras haber pasado de la fase 0 a la fase 1.