The identities of those affected were not revealed, amid progress towards the restart of the tournament.

Premier could be canceled

EFE

By:

Futbolred Writing

May 19, 2020, 11:59 a.m.

The Premier League offered an optimistic but worrisome statement about the first tests of the covid-19 coronavirus, with a view to restarting the competition.

According to his official report, there were “only six players” carrying the virus among the 748 tests that were performed.

Looking ahead to June 12, the date on which the competition is expected to return, the situation for league officials is optimistic: “The Premier League can confirm today that Sunday, May 17 and Monday, May 18, 748 Players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, six tested positive at three clubs. Players or club staff who tested positive will now isolate themselves for a period of seven days. “

The Premier League stresses that it is providing this truthful information “for the purpose of integrity and transparency of the competition” and ensures that in the future the information will be handled the same: “The League will not provide specific details about clubs or individuals and the results will be made public in this way after each round of testing. “

The team leaders are right in that six positives are a lower rank and talk about the precautions and discipline of the footballers, the vast majority, to protect themselves from the disease. However, the fact that there are six infected people confirms players like Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) and Troy Deeney (Watford), who have stated that they fear returning to action due to the risk that this implies for their families. In fact Deeney has reported that she will not attend the club appointments because she has a 5-month-old daughter whom she must protect.

