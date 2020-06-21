From June 21, the borders with the countries of the Schengen area will be opened, except Portugal, who has asked to wait until July 1 for this. The Portuguese have requested that it be done from that date because it will be when they will do it with the foreign territories that are outside the European Union.

So, since tomorrow You can travel to: Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Greece, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland and Sweden, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

Further, from July 1 you can travel to Portugal and countries outside the European Union. Although in any case, the decisions that the rest of nations make, since the dates could finally vary.

The recovery of tourist activity is key for the Government. Spain will lift border controls with EU Member States on June 21 and on July 1 borders with third countries will reopen. Tourism and health security will go hand in hand. pic.twitter.com/pYXVyoQS6L – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) June 14, 2020

Re-Open EU

The European Commission has launched a website to inform citizens of the situation of countries’ borders and the conditions to cross them. The Re-Open EU platform will provide real-time information on the available means of transportation, travel restrictions and public health measures and security.

In addition, it will also facilitate instructions on physical distance or use of masks. The main objective is centralize updated information through a single tool and allow queries using an interactive map.