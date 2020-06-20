All Spain You will enjoy the new normality starting this Sunday, June 21. This also affects those territories such as Madrid and some areas of Castilla y León, which Despite being currently in phase 2, they will be allowed to advance up to this stage without having to complete phase 3. However, the territories that pass this last stage before the end of the alarm state, they will automatically be in the new normal call.

🔴Update of #Deescalada map: On the occasion of Galicia’s request to move from # Phase 3 to the New Normality. ➡️From next Monday, June 15, the Autonomous Community of Galicia will be in the New Normal. pic.twitter.com/mPYQVnOzri – La Moncloa (@desdelamoncloa) June 12, 2020

The great novelty is that all activities will return, although it will be an essential requirement to keep 1.5 meters of safety distance, in addition to using the mask. In case of not doing so, they have been regulated penalties of up to 100 euros for those people who break the norm.

Some of the most significant measures that were approved by the Government in a Decree Law are the following:

Free mobility

Will be displacement is allowed throughout the territory, including journeys between provinces and autonomous communities. These limitations were fixed since the state of alarm was established on March 14.



Use of the mask

They must be used Compulsory for people 6 years and older in all spaces, regardless of whether they are closed or open, provided that the safety distance of 1.5 meters cannot be maintained. They will be mandatory also in means of air Transport, maritime, in bus or by railway, as well as complementary public and private transport of passengers in vehicles of up to nine seats, including the driver, if the occupants of tourism vehicles do not live together at the same address.

Transport

Both public transport means of state-owned and maritime travelers must collect contact information for all passengers and keep the lists for a minimum of four weeks after the trip in case of possible outbreaks.

Work centers

Will be progressively allowed to return to face-to-face work, keeping 1.5 meters apart. Teleworking should be promoted in those sectors that are possible. Companies must adopt measures of ventilation, cleaning and disinfection adapted to the characteristics of the work centers. In addition, it will be made available to workers soap and water, hydroalcoholic gels or disinfectants.

Health centers

The competent health administration will ensure that organizational, preventive and hygiene measures are taken to ensure the well-being of workers and patients. Likewise, will guarantee the availability of the necessary protection materials in the relevant locations, the cleaning and disinfection of the areas used and the elimination of waste, as well as the adequate maintenance of the equipment and facilities.

Residences

The competent authorities must ensure compliance with the rules for disinfection, prevention and conditioning of the facilities. Coordination between the health systems of the autonomous community will have to be guaranteed and residential centers for people with disabilities, the elderly, and emergency centers, shelters and supervised flats for victims of gender violence and other forms of violence against women. Workers, users and visitors must have at their disposal the appropriate protection materials for the COVID-19 risk.

Educational sites

This competition falls on communities from phase 2. They have the power to establish the return and the corresponding measures. The only one that The decree regulates that crowds must be avoided and a safety distance of at least 1.5 meters must be maintained..

Shops

Will be essential that there are no crowds. In addition, it must be ensured that there is a separation of at least 1.5 meters between clients and workers.

Tourist accommodation

It will ensure that in the common zones of these establishments the appropriate organizational measures are adopted to avoid crowds and guarantee a minimum interpersonal distance of 1.5 meters.

Recreational activities

Compliance with all measures by the holders of museums, libraries, records or monuments, as well as by the heads of establishments of Public shows and others Recreational activities. It will be a fundamental requirement to guarantee the minimum distance of 1.5 meters and establish due control to avoid the concurrence of people.

Hospitality and restoration

The necessary organizational measures will be taken to avoid crowds both inside the establishments and on the terraces.. Safety distance of 1.5 meters between the client and the worker. If this is not possible, take the necessary hygienic measures to avoid any risk of contagion.