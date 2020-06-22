This past Sunday, the state of alarm ended, allowing the free movement of citizens between provinces and communities. After 99 days with hardly being able to travel, this weekend many more vehicles were seen on Spanish roads. Visiting relatives and arrival at second homes were the main reasons for these displacements.

In addition, it has coincided with the entry of a new season: summer. And that has brought with it a considerable increase in temperatures in some areas of Spanish territory, such as the Community of Madrid. During this week it is expected to reach 37 ºC in the shade.

Is bathing in rivers and swamps allowed?

Faced with this heat wave, those from Madrid who cannot leave the community take the opportunity to spend the day on the outskirts of Madrid’s rivers or swamps. But, Is bathing allowed in these aquatic areas?

The answer is no. The regional government prohibits, for the moment, bathing in rivers, swamps, lakes and pools of freshwater untreated, as well as in the rest of river areas. However, it is possible to be on the banks, but complying with hygiene and precautionary measures to avoid crowds and possible infections.

Warning from environmental groups

At the end of May, the main environmental groups in the Community of Madrid warned the Madrid Executive that regulate and suspend bathing in all untreated bodies of water because the reservoirs could contain a possible viral load.

The bathing areas of the Community of Madrid



In Madrid, there are four bathing areas officially registered and in which the quality of the water is checked periodically throughout the summer season at the five established sampling points: Las Presillas (Lozoya-Rascafría River), Los Villares (Estremera Beach), El Muro and Virgen de la Nueva (San Juan Reservoir) and Alberche Beach (Alberche-Aldea del Fresno River).