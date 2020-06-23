Last Monday June 21, all of Spain entered the so-called new normality, with the exception of Galicia, which did it a week before. Although due to a regrowth in Huesca, four regions of the province have regressed to phase 2.

The big news is that in the new normality all activities will be allowed, although with a requirement indispensable: the use of mask and keep the safety distance.

We will review the differences between one stage and another.

Social gatherings

In phase 3, the maximum number of people allowed in a meeting was 20. Regarding the wake, the capacity was 50 people outdoors and 25 indoors. As for the weddings, the cap was set at 150 outdoor guests.

In the new normal, instead, these limitations do not exist and the capacity in each place will be determined by the Autonomous Community itself in question. Galicia, for example, established 75% of the capacity in the interior spaces for all kinds of activities or 80% for the terraces with a maximum of 25 people per table.

Social distance

During the stages of de-escalation, it was established that the interpersonal distance had to be two meters. Now, with the arrival of the new normal, this it has been lowered to 1.5 meters and any activity can be carried out as long as it is respected This space.

In case you can’t do it and not wearing a mask, violators face fines of up to 100 euros. In the case of children, Children under the age of six do not have to wear it. In addition, it will be necessary to carry out a correct hand washing with soap and water to avoid possible spread.

Today our country begins the new normal, but remember that this does not mean that the virus is gone. We continue with the DI-MA-MÁ = distance + mask + hands rule. 🚶‍♀️🚶Keep moving forward is everyone’s job. #NoLoTiresPorLaBorda pic.twitter.com/P37NhzpRrX – Ministry of Health (@sanidadgob) June 21, 2020

Mobility

Since last Monday, it is possible to move freely through all the autonomous communities from Spain, something that it could not be done in phase 3 except for a few exceptions that were allowed.

Transport

Both in public means of transport for state-owned and maritime passengers, collect contact information for all passengers and retain listings for a minimum of four weeks thereafter to the trip before possible outbreaks.

The alarm state has ended, but not the alert against # COVID19. The government spokesperson insists that citizens must remain prudent, maintain individual RESPONSIBILITY and respect the protection measures to minimize the risk of outbreaks. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/zSIYP2V3we – La Moncloa (@desdelamoncloa) June 23, 2020

Work centers

During de-escalation, the Government encouraged teleworking in companies Spanish. Now, with the new normal, they continue to make that recommendationalthough it will be allowed to return to the workplace in person, keeping 1.5 meters apart and companies must adopt ventilation, cleaning and disinfection measures.