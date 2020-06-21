A new normal of de-climbing has arrived, an era in which certain rules (such as the use of masks and keeping the safety distance) contained in the BOE will continue to be necessary, but which will also be complemented by the particularities of each territory.

ASTURIAS

Beaches. Capacity limits and hours will be established.

Gauging. The limit in hospitality will be set by the interpersonal distance.

Parties and festivals. Parties and festivals have been divided into three categories, those considered high risk being prohibited, those with medium risk being allowed with a capacity of 50% to 75% and those with low risk without limits. Distances must be respected and a mask must be used.

ANDALUSIA

Hostelry. The occupation of 75% of the capacity and 100% on the terraces is allowed.

Beaches. The mask is mandatory or keep the safety distance.

Verbenas and Romerías. Fairs, festivals or pilgrimages are not recommended, but attractions can take up to 50%.

Concerts. The outdoor concerts will have a maximum capacity of 1,500 people outdoors.

ARAGON

Popular festivals. Prohibited at least until next September 30.

Hostelry. Capacity up to 75% of the occupation. At nightlife the capacity will be half and the dance floors must be occupied by chairs and tables

Physical activity. Activities in groups of up to 30 people will be allowed. Sports areas and parks will be open.

BALEARICS

Night leisure. Bars and clubs may open until 2 in the morning. Banned rooms of more than 300 meters.

Beaches. One person for every four square meters and a maximum of 25 people per group.

CANARY ISLANDS

Capacity. For bars, restaurants, tourist establishments, libraries, museums, cinemas and other cultural spaces there will be no limited capacity. In shops, maximum occupancy of 75%.

Beaches. One person for every four meters. Individual or couple sports are allowed without physical contact.

Popular festivals. The popular festivals are suspended for now.

CANTABRIA

Popular festivals. They are canceled at least until July 8.

Gauging. Maximum 75% in hotels, shops, leisure pools and cultural places. Discotheques and nightclubs can have up to 30%.

Concerts and shows. Concerts and outdoor shows can gather up to 1,000 people if the capacity does not exceed 75%, there are controls at the entrances, the public remains seated and safety distances are respected

CASTILLA LA MANCHA

Swimming pools. A maximum occupancy of 75% will be allowed.

Capacity. 75% for bars, hotels, shops and markets. For discotheques, limit of half the capacity.

CASTILLA Y LEÓN

River beaches and pools. One person for every four meters in the first case and a maximum capacity of 75% in the second.

Popular festivals. Suspended until September.

Libraries. Limited capacity 50%.

Night leisure. The discotheques must place tables on the dance floors and will have attendance limited to one third of their capacity.

CATALONIA

Gauging. It does not establish a capacity limit but it does force the established interpersonal distance. Until June 25 the capacity limits will remain in force under the current conditions. Appeals to the responsibility of citizens.

Beaches. Monitored by video sensors and cameras. In addition, some will have traffic lights depending on the capacity.

MADRID’S COMMUNITY

Until July 6th. Museums, shopping malls, restaurants and bars, up to 60%. Closed discotheques and recreational pools up to 50% capacity.

From July 6. The capacity limitation will be extended to 75%. The discotheques will reopen. The pools will have no occupancy limit.

COM VALENCIANA

Capacity. 75% in closed spaces and unlimited beaches, respecting interpersonal distances.

Concerts. They may not gather more than 800 people.

Education. It does not specify the return to classes, but for the university level it establishes that they can be in person if 1.5 meters of interpersonal distance are maintained.

GALICIA

Capacity. In museums, libraries, cultural centers, cinemas or hotels, it cannot exceed 75%. Restaurants and bars can be at 65% occupancy and terraces at 80%. Shopping centers, at half capacity.

Shows. Outdoor events will have a maximum of 1,000 people seated and 300 if they are held in closed venues

MURCIA

Capacity. As a general rule, it cannot exceed 75%. At outdoor events, maximum 500 people. Weddings, with 500 outdoor attendees, 200 indoors and up to 800 with specific plans.

NAVARRE

Residences. Exits and visits are allowed as long as 75% of the capacity is not exceeded.

Gauging. As a general rule, restricted to 75%.

Day care centers. Nursery schools between 0-3 years old return under strict security measures.

BASQUE COUNTRY

Capacity. Without limits, but with the mandatory safety distance. In the case of discotheques and the rest of nightlife venues, they resume their activity with 60% of their capacity, but without dance floors.

REST

No defined rules. The rest of the communities have not yet established specific regulations.