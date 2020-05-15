The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed yesterday more than 4.24 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, while the deceased amount to 294,046, according to statistics from the Geneva-based body.

The number of new daily cases has stabilized for more than a month at around 80,000 infections, while the graph of deaths, with many ups and downs, seems to be on the downward trend, with around 4,000 deaths per day.

America is consolidated as the region most affected by the pandemic, with 1.81 million cases, after surpassing contagions from Europe this week, now 1.8 million.

Other regions of the world, such as Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, have lower figures, between 50,000 and 300,000 cases, although their charts of new cases continue to rise, while in the American and European continents the epidemic seems to be slowing down. .

The most affected

The United States, Russia, United Kingdom and Spain, in this order, are the countries with the highest number of cases, according to WHO figures.

The recovered patients on the planet exceed 1.6 million, more than a third of the total, while around 45,000 remain in serious condition, 2% of active patients.

Meanwhile, at least 100,000 health workers, although the real number could be much higher, contracted COVID-19 worldwide, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) alerted yesterday, which asked the different governments to publish more complete figures in this regard.

MORE DEATHS

London.

The United Kingdom yesterday reported 428 new deaths from Covid-19 confirmed by a test in residences, hospitals and homes, as well as 3,446 new infections, a day after the de-escalation of the population’s containment measures began.

