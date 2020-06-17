Scientists discovered that a slight genetic mutation in the coronavirus significantly increases its ability to infect cells

A team from the Florida Scripps Research Institute found that a mild genetic mutation in the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 significantly increases its ability to infect cells, according to a statement from the institution.

Virologist Hyeryun Choe, lead author of the study, said they were able to determine in cell culture systems that ” virus with that mutation they are much more contagious than those without it. ”

What does the mutation D614G is to increase up to 4 or 5 times the number or density of functional “spikes” existing on the viral surface and at the same time make them more flexible.

The spikes, which give the virus its crown appearance, are precisely those that make it capable of infecting the cells, targeting cellular ACE2 receptors.

“Our data is very clear, the virus becomes much more stable with the mutation,” Choe said.

According to the statement from the Scripps Research Institute, which is based in Jupiter (southeast Florida), the variant of SARS-CoV-2 that circulated in the first outbreaks did not have the D614G mutation, which is now the dominant variant in much of the world.

According to Michael Farzan, co-author of the research and co-chair of the Scripps Department of Immunology and Microbiology, none of the SARS-CoV-2 sequences deposited in the GenBank database had the mutation.

It already appeared in one in four samples in March and in May in 70 percent of the samples, he said.

Choe and Farzan, who conducted their research with harmless viruses designed to produce protein Keys to the coronavirus, warn that additional epidemiological studies are needed to determine if what they have verified about a greater effectiveness to infect cells due to the mutation also happens in “the real world”.

Both of them scientists They have studied coronaviruses for almost 20 years, since the first outbreak of SARS, and in 2003 they were the first to discover that SARS targeted cells’ ACE2 receptors, as SARS-CoV-2 does.

In addition to Choe and Farzan, they also worked on this research backed by the National Health Center, scientists Lizhou Zhang, Cody Jackson, Huihui Mou, Amrita Ojha, Erumbi Rangarajan and Tina Izard, all from the Scripps Institute.

