The president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, has opened the door this Monday to to confine several municipalities of that community again if current active outbreaks worsen. “The situation is worrying and we do not rule out any possibility,” said the president. Currently there three active outbreaks in Murcia, although the authorities consider one of them to be controlled, and the one that most worries is the one related to the arrival by plane of a family from Bolivia and which has caused 32 positive cases.

The municipalities that could go back to phase 2 of unconfiguration if the situation worsens they are Murcia, Santomera, Beniel and Torre Pacheco. The Minister of Health, Manuel Villegas, has reported that the imported focus of Granada is considered controlled, and also the one related to an irregular immigrant who came to Águilas in a boat from Algeria and tested positive. These are not the only cases, as it was recently temporarily suspended. activity in a fruit and vegetable company in El Raal after nine workers tested positive for PCR.

The decision on a possible confinement of the most affected municipalities will be made based on the parameters of the Public Health and Epidemiology Service. López Miras recalled that the appearance a few weeks ago of seven positives in Totana has already delayed one week the transition from the region to phase 3, and has criticized the “serious irresponsibility” of the citizenry, since rules of distance, hygiene and protection have been breached in squares, streets and beaches.

López Miras calls for mandatory PCR at airports

The two outbreaks that most worry Murcia they are imported. For this reason, President López Miras has asked the Government to implement the obligation to do PCR tests to travelers flying to Spain, and has attacked triple control imposed by the Executive, which consists of signing a declaration on whether the COVID-19 has been suffered, a temperature control and a visual one, for being, in his opinion, insufficient and ineffective. The President has also recognized that they are concerned about the arrival of boats from areas such as Algeria, where there are high levels of contagion.

López Miras’s statement comes just two days before the borders are reopened and tourism, a key sector for employment in the region, is resumed. Therefore, the President wants to ensure that the situation is safe, because the opposite effects can be very important. “If the epidemic returns it sinks us, and it would be an almost definitive blow thousands of jobs ”, López Miras has finished.