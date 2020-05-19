The Andean nation prepares a cut of more than 4,000 million dollars in public spending

MADRID, May 19 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The President of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, announced on Tuesday a series of measures with which he intends to avoid “the collapse of the economy” of the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, among which stands out a cut of more than 4,000 million dollars in public expenditure.

“All the peoples of the world are going through hard times, we all fight to stop the infections and decrease the deaths caused by the coronavirus, but at the same time we must take measures to avoid the collapse of the economy,” he said in a speech addressed to the nation, according to the Ecuadorian newspaper ‘El Comercio’.

Moreno reported that the health crisis has destroyed 150,000 jobs and caused losses in the public coffers of 12,000 million dollars, “about 50 percent of income as a country”, so “it is as if a family lost the half of what you need to live. ” “The country has never faced such a serious situation,” he lamented.

To curb the economic bleeding, he has announced “a cut in public spending of more than 4,000 million” dollars, of which 980 million correspond to the payment of salaries of officials; 400 million to goods and services; and 1,300 million in capital expenditure.

Moreno has detailed that both the working day and the salary of public employees will be reduced by six hours, except “those who cannot have any change in their schedule and in their work modality”, such as the health services and the police and military.

He also wanted to save teachers from cutting, “due to the importance of education and the importance it has for the future of the country”, and announced that from June 1, education will be strengthened through “technological platforms” .

SLIMS THE STATE DEVICE

On the other hand, he has indicated that he will continue to delve into the thinning of the public administration that the pandemic has undertaken and that has already led to the elimination of 43 ministries and institutions.

“Now we will eliminate and merge ten more,” he said. These are seven public companies – Create, Plant, Railways, Public Media, Strategic Ecuador, Ecuador Post and the National Storage Unit.

In addition, state airline Tame, which has lost more than $ 400 million in the past five years, “will go into liquidation preserving the routes that connect places that have no private alternatives.”

The Security Council, “where all the functions of the State are”, has agreed to present towards the end of the month a plan for saving current expenditure of between ten and fifteen percent.

The adjustments also affect the foreign service, so that Ecuador closed five embassies, those of Nicaragua, Malaysia and Iran and before the Secretariat of the Andean Parliament and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). It had already closed the missions in Belarus, Algeria, Nigeria, Ethiopia and Angola. And six consulates, including those of Tapachula and Valencia, in Venezuela. In all, 70 “world officials” will return.

“REACTIVATE ECUADOR”

On the positive side, Moreno stressed that Ecuador has managed to save $ 1.3 billion by negotiating the payment of the public debt, although it has had to pay another $ 341 million, and has raised $ 1.4 billion from multilateral organizations ” under very favorable conditions. “

“These are resources that are destined to continue saving lives, to protect the most vulnerable and to revive the economy,” he explained. Thus, 750 million dollars will be used to “strengthen health and social protection systems” and another one billion dollars to “reactivate production”.

Specifically, it has highlighted the Reactívate Ecuador credit program, which will be available from May 25 “so that it can cover the payrolls and operating costs of micro, small or medium-sized companies” with interests of up to 5 percent a pay within a maximum period of 36 months with a six-month “grace period”.

Moreno has also announced that, in order for “the public to benefit” from the fall in oil in the international market, the price of gasoline will be reduced to $ 1.75 and that of diesel will be set at one dollar.

“From now on,” he continued, “with the formula that we will apply, a band will be established that prevents the price of gasoline and diesel from rising dramatically if the price of oil rises.” “Today, at gas stations throughout Ecuador, fuel prices will have dropped,” he said.

It was precisely the withdrawal of subsidies on fuel prices that sparked the protests that last fall endangered his government. Finally, after an arduous negotiation with indigenous organizations, which took Quito, the Executive agreed to recover public aid for gasoline and diesel.

“TRIPLE TARGET”

The tenant of the Carondelet Palace has defended that all these measures have “a three-fold objective: to preserve life, sustain jobs and promote priority.”

“Our future depends on what we decide now (…). We know that the world will no longer be the same, but it is in everyone’s hands, in everyone’s courage, to face today’s difficulties, with hope, with unity and solidarity, to make the future a place worthy of the wishes of each family, “he concluded.

Ecuador is one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Latin America, with 33,582 confirmed cases that include 2,799 fatalities.