New York Governor Andrew Cuomo compared the number of killed by the demolition of the Twin Towers and by the coronavirusIn the state alone, 6,268 people have died, while on 9/11, 2,753 New Yorkers lost their lives.

New York presented this Wednesday a new record in the death toll in 24 hours with 779 ç, which places the state at levels similar to those of Italy and Spain that occurred in the most complex days of the fight against the disease.

However, Cuomo affirmed in a press conference that social distancing measures have served and managed to flatten the growth curve that existed in the state, which It could mean fewer deaths and infections.

As one of the measures to avoid a great impact on the economy, Cuomo affirmed that unemployment will be granted $ 600 extra to those who apply for unemployment insurance of $ 1,500 to grant the federal government.

So far just under half of the deaths from coronavirus in the country have occurred in New York, the total until Wednesday is 13 thousand deaths in total, The Johns Hopkins University reports that the United States is the country with the highest number of cases, with a total of 399,979.

The United States has not taken a general measure to prevent the growth of contagion, so the fight is carried out in each state, with its own measures and prevention systems designed by local authorities. (Ntx.)