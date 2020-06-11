The international race to get an effective coronavirus vaccine continues. One of the projects that are closest to obtaining results is the one developed by the biotechnology company Moderna, a US company that announced this Thursday the start in July of the third and final phase of its study.

Some 30,000 volunteers will participate in this stage of the investigation, with whom the efficacy of the vaccine against COVID-19 will be tested. All of them will be monitored for at least 12 months. The objective is to avoid symptomatic cases, as well as to prevent infection and the appearance of severe patients with the disease that require hospital admission.

It would be distributed next year

If the results of the study are finally positive, Moderna hopes to have its distribution ready in a massive way in 2021. thanks to the collaboration agreement it has reached with the Swiss pharmaceutical company Lonz. Specifically, the US company estimates that it will be able to manufacture between 500 million and 1,000 million doses per year.

Based on the results of the phase 1 study, the 100 microgram dose level was chosen as the optimal dose level to maximize the immune response. while minimizing adverse reactions, “ The biotech company, which last month successfully completed phase 2 of the investigation, involving 600 people, has unveiled.

Second phase 3 vaccine

The vaccine developed by Modena, called mRNA-1273, will be the second to progress to phase 3 of the study. At this stage of the research is the project in which the University of Oxford and the Anglo-Swiss company AstraZeneca Plc are working together, institutions that will begin this phase of testing during this month.

After this last stage, and if the results are positive, the laboratories that have developed the vaccines must request approval for their use from the health authorities, who will review their work before proceeding to give their authorization.