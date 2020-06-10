There are 14,644 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Bolivia

Colombia: 42,078 cases confirmed by covid-19 and 1,372 deaths

Costa Rica registers 1,375 cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths

The Costa Rican Ministry of Health confirmed 1,375 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday. The death toll is 11.

717 patients have recovered according to the Ministry statement.

Ecuador confirms 43,917 coronavirus cases and 3,690 deaths

The Ecuadorian Ministry of Public Health confirmed 43,917 coronavirus cases and 3,690 deaths on Tuesday. In an infographic they noted that 4,375 people recovered. As for the hospitalized, 483 are stable and 219 with a reserved prognosis.

So far, 128,175 samples have been taken, between PCR and rapid.

On the other hand, 2,428 deaths were registered “due to probable covid-19 nationwide”.

El Salvador: 3,191 cases confirmed by covid-19 and 58 deaths

This Tuesday, the Ministry of Health of El Salvador reported that there are 87 new cases of covid-19 and 3 more people dead.

Guatemala registers 7,866 cases of coronavirus and 289 deaths

The Guatemalan Ministry of Health confirmed 7,866 cases of coronavirus and 289 deaths from it on Tuesday. The report adds two more deceased, clarifying that they died “due to no fault of the covid -19”. 1,413 people have recovered according to the Guatemalan government report.

Honduras: 6,935 cases confirmed by covid-19 and 271 deaths

The National Risk Management System of Honduras, confirmed this Tuesday 485 new cases of coronavirus, with a total of 6,935 cases. 9 people died from covid-19 are reported for a total of 271 deaths since the pandemic began in the country. Recovered persons 787.

Mexico registers 124,301 coronavirus cases and 14,649 deaths

Dominican Republic reports 20. 415 cases of coronavirus and 544 deaths

The Minister of Public Health of the Dominican Republic, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, reported on Monday that 289 new cases of coronavirus were detected in the last 24 hours, bringing the total figure to 20,415 throughout the island.

According to epidemiological bulletin # 82, 5 people died from Sunday to Monday. The total number of deceased is 544 in the national territory.

The report indicates that 2,554 patients are in hospital isolation and 5,109 people in home isolation.

Panama registers 17,233 positive cases of coronavirus and 403 deaths

The Ministry of Health of Panama confirmed on Tuesday 17,233 positive cases of coronavirus and 403 deaths. There are 10,561 recovered.

Paraguay confirms 1,187 cases of coronavirus

The Paraguayan Ministry of Health confirmed 42 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 1,187. The death toll remains at 11. On their website, they indicated that 604 recovered and 8 people are hospitalized, two of them in intensive care.

Peru: 203,736 cases confirmed by covid-19 and 5,738 deaths

Peru exceeds 200,000 positive cases of covid-19. In the last 24 hours they registered 4,040 new positive cases. They also counted 167 deaths related to the disease, which increases the figure to 5738 deaths.

Uruguay: 846 post-covid cases19 and 23 deaths related to the disease are reported

Venezuela: 2,632 cases confirmed by covid-19 and 23 deceased