The Minimum Life Income will arrive in June. This was confirmed this Thursday by the Vice President of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, that has advanced that this rent will be approved in the Council of Ministers in “the next days”. This measure will eradicate severe poverty in almost all households, estimated at 20%. The cost to the public coffers will be 3,000 million euros per year.

The proposal was included within the government agreement signed by PSOE and Podemos, but the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated its implementation due to the economic setback it has caused for many families. Although the exact details have yet to be confirmed, Some guidelines are already known about how this Minimum Vital Income will be.

Requirements to request it

First, this rent is not directed to families, but to households suffering from severe poverty. To access this help, the income level. For people who live alone, the amount must be less than 200 euros per monthwhile for a family, the joint household income must not exceed 450 euros monthly. The next condition that must be met is that you must be registered in order to benefit from this income. Escrivá also confirmed that this rent will be compatible with other aids that the family may be receiving from their town hall or autonomous community.

Amount of Minimum Life Income

Although not confirmed, the amount would be about 500 euros per month, an amount that would increase if the family has children or elderly people in their care, so the income could be up to 1,000 euros in families with children without income. The Government calculates that the benefit will reach more than a million homes and in total about three million people would access it. If we look at the latest survey of the active population (EPA), in Spain there are some 565,000 households without any type of income.

When will it take effect?

As Pablo Iglesias has confirmed, June will be the first month that families have this income. In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the Government, through its various spokespersons, had stated that the Minimum Vital Income would arrive “as soon as possible”. It had been speculated with the month of May, but finally it will be the month of June when this rent is a reality.