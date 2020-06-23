The Minimum Life Income (IMV), approved by the Executive to favor the most economically vulnerable people, is compatible with other aid. Among them, the subsidy for over 52 years. However, there is one condition. According to the Minister of Social Security, Inclusion and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, The IMV can be requested if the applicants, even receiving the subsidy, do not reach the threshold stipulated for each type of household.

To apply for IMV, applicants must be looking for a job and signed up for the State Public Employment Service. To make the request, it will be essential to be between 23 and 65 years old, and to have “legal and effective residence in Spain” continuously and uninterruptedly for at least one year before the date the request is submitted.

The IMV, which can be requested since June 15, will benefit more than two million people. The National Social Security Institute will be in charge of monitoring that the household requirements are real. In the event of any type of fraud, beneficiaries can be penalized with penalties ranging from not receiving the benefit for three months to depriving them of aid for five years.

When does IMV stop charging?

The Minimum Life Income has a monthly allocation and indefinite duration. It will cease when the applicant is no longer in a condition of economic vulnerability or, which is equivalent, when he reaches the minimum income threshold set for each type of household. In addition, if the applicant turns 65, he will stop receiving the benefit and will receive a pension.

The Government calculates that the IMV will cost about 3,000 million euros a year. The income will vary monthly between 462 euros, if it is an adult alone; and the 1,015 euros if it is four adults and a child or larger coexistence units.