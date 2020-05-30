The Cabinet approved yesterday the distribution of the Minimum Vital Income. One of the measures established in the coalition pact between the PSOE and Unidas Podemos and that this is a benefit intended to alleviate the situation of severe poverty suffered by many families in Spain.

This rent is not directed to families, but to households suffering from severe poverty. Help which will swing between 462 and 1,015 euros and will start in June, It will depend on the situation of the family unit and whether they have dependent children or not. According to the calculations made by the Executive, It will cost some 3,000 million euros a year to the state coffers and will benefit some 2.3 million people (850,000 households).

Income level

To access this help, the income level will be taken into account. It may be charged after making a responsible declaration. In it, it will be enough to confirm that There is no income to access the benefit. The income and equity threshold to be set will be structured according to 14 types and the aid will go to “those households with an income per consumption unit of less than about 230 euros per month“, as confirmed by José Luis Escrivá, Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration. For a family, the joint income of the home must not exceed 450 euros per month.

To calculate the income level, the computation will be made based on net worth less debt. The habitual residence will be excluded from this operation, although the value of the apartment and the debts that may be linked to it will be taken into account. Applicants must be in an active job search situation and be registered with the State Public Employment Service (SEPE). In addition, the age to request it will be between 23 and 65 years old. The person who wants to collect it must “have legal and effective residence in Spain, and have had it continuously and uninterruptedly for at least the year prior to the filing date of the application.” This income will be compatible with other aids that the family may be receiving from their town hall or autonomous community.

A maximum of 1,050 euros per household

The rent for a single adult will be the equivalent of the non-contributory Social Security benefit, which is 395.60 euros for 14 payments. As the Minimum Life Income will be distributed in 12 payments, the lowest of the guaranteed payments will be 462 euros in the case of a single adult household. As for the maximum level, It will be below the Minimum Interprofessional Salary (SMI), which is 1,108 euros for 12 payments. Therefore, the maximum amount will be 1,015 euros. In addition, single-parent families will have an additional supplement and will depend on the number of minor children in the family unit. If we attend the last active population survey (EPA), in Spain there are some 565,000 households without any type of income.