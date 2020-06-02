One of the measures established in the coalition pact between the PSOE and Unidas Podemos was the creation of the so-called Minimum Vital Income. It is a benefit destined to alleviate the situation of severe poverty suffered by many families in Spain, and was approved last Friday in an extraordinary Council of Ministers and of which the Government has already given all the details.

Help which will range between 462 and 1,015 eurosIt will depend on the situation of the family unit and whether they have dependent children or not. According to the calculations made by the Executive, will cost about 3,000 million euros annually to state coffers and Some 2.3 million people will benefit.

Requirements

It may be charged after making a responsible declaration. In it, it will be enough to confirm that no income to be able to access the benefit. The income and equity threshold to be set will be structured based on 14 typologies and the aid will go to “those households with an income of unit of consumption less than about 230 euros per month “, as confirmed by José Luis Escrivá, Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration.

To calculate the income level, the computation will be made based on the net worth less debt. The habitual residence will be excluded from this operation, although the value of the apartment and any debts that may be linked will be taken into account to this.

Applicants must be actively looking for work and be signed up to the State Public Employment Service (SEPE). In addition, the age to request it will be between 23 and 65 years old. The person who wants to collect it, must “have legal and effective residence in Spain, and have had it continuously and uninterruptedly for at least the year prior to the filing date of the application. “

Amount

The rent for a single adult will be the equivalent to the non-contributory Social Security benefit, which is 395.60 euros for 14 payments. How the Minimum Life Income will be distributed in 12 payments, the lower of the guaranteed payments will be 462 euros in the case of a single adult household.

As for the maximum level, it will be below the Minimum Interprofessional Salary (SMI), which is 1,108 euros for 12 payments. So, the maximum amount will be 1,015 euros. Also, families single parents will have an additional complement and it will depend on the number of minor children in the family unit.

How to request it

Aid will begin to be paid ex officio to some 100,000 households. The rest of potential beneficiaries, they must request it on their own from June 15 at the telematic headquarters of Social Security or by ordinary mail sending the documentation. All applications received before September 15 will have retroactive to June 1. In addition, “it will be granted ex officio to those who have a child or dependent child benefit,” says Royal Decree-Law 20/2020 published in the Official State Gazette on June 1.



