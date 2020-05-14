The complex situation of migrants in Mexico has worsened during the coronavirus pandemic due to measures such as border closings, experts said in a virtual seminar at the Colegio de la Frontera Norte (Colef) on Wednesday.

The pandemic has increased the vulnerability of migrants with damage in matters of health, economy and human rights, said Rodolfo Cruz Piñeiro, director of Colef’s population studies department and coordinator of the seminar “Migrant populations in the context of the COVID Pandemic- 19 “.

“We do not know for sure what is happening with them, if they are shelters, refuges, if they can transit, but we foresee a strong change in the dynamics of the region,” said Cruz, who coordinated the virtual seminar.

Rafael Alonso Hernández, coordinator of the Colef doctorate in Migration Studies, highlighted the adverse international context of migrants due to the restrictive policies of countries such as the United States and Central America.

This situation has been aggravated in the COVID crisis due to the closing of borders that “left migrants in limbo” for refugees, since their specific needs were not considered and with this, this population was left defenseless, Alonso explained.

For the deputy representative of the International Organization for Migration in Mexico, Jeremy MacGillivray, COVID-19 has meant an “added complication” for migrant populations in Mexico.

“The coronavirus affects migrants more, those who face the same health threats as everyone, added to their own conditions; they suffer more at the end of the day,” explained MacGillivray.

Néstor Rubiano, from the organization Médicos Sin Fronteras, commented that during the pandemic, which has affected the region since last February, migratory flows have decreased considerably but deportations continue, and most without testing for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Joseph Herreros, Chief Protection Officer of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), explained that in April, a marked reduction of asylum seekers in Mexico of around 85% was observed.

He noted that the average of 5,500 monthly observed between January and March, fell to less than 1,000 in April, all amid limitations due to the closure of the borders by COVID-19, in the north and south of Mexico and the temporary suspension of the procedures.

On aid to migrants in shelters and in health during the pandemic, the experts agreed on the need to coordinate efforts at the institutional level given the evidence that migration flows will continue after countries return to normal after the pandemic.

“Given the complexity and uncertainty of the pandemic, it is difficult to predict what will happen,” said Herreros, commenting that the effect of COVID-19 in Central America “is going to be severe, with an increase in violence and a predictable escalation of the migratory flow.” .

The UNHCR expert considered that recovery on the northern border will be faster than in the south, so migration will surely continue to increase, which requires greater regional coordination.

Since the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico, the authorities have allowed the departure of foreigners detained in migratory farms and stations throughout its territory.

