Coronavirus Mexico today. Mexico adds 229 thousand 578 deaths due to covid-19

The Ministry of Health reports tonight that the number of deaths caused by covid-19 reaches 229 thousand 578, since there is a record of 225 more deaths; while the estimated cases reach 2 million 630 thousand 581.

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health, details that up to this day 1 million 948 thousand 268 people have been recovered, as well as 22 thousand 711 estimated active cases of covid-19.

In the hospitalization situation, the occupation of general beds at the national level reaches 14 percent, while beds with a ventilator have an occupation of 14 percent.

jcp

