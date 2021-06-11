Coronavirus Mexico today. Mexico adds 229 thousand 578 deaths due to covid-19

The Ministry of Health reports tonight that the number of deaths caused by covid-19 reaches 229 thousand 578, since there is a record of 225 more deaths; while the estimated cases reach 2 million 630 thousand 581.

# LAST HOUR In the last 24 hours, Mexico registered 3,672 new cases and 225 deaths from # COVID19, for a total of 229,578 deaths, reported the Ministry of Health @SSalud_mx and the #INSP. pic.twitter.com/q9y4o6jg7s – Ciro Gómez Leyva (@CiroGomezL) June 11, 2021

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health, details that up to this day 1 million 948 thousand 268 people have been recovered, as well as 22 thousand 711 estimated active cases of covid-19.

In the hospitalization situation, the occupation of general beds at the national level reaches 14 percent, while beds with a ventilator have an occupation of 14 percent.

In # SemáforoVerde let’s protect our family. Get vaccinated #WhenTourMoment and let’s keep the #HygieneMeasures. #Hand washing

Use

#SneezeTag https://t.co/8eu3lX8QXh #MeCuido #PorAmorALaVida pic.twitter.com/5939OdsTvM – SALUD México (@SSalud_mx) June 10, 2021

jcp