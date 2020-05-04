The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that, until this Sunday, May 3, 2,154 deaths and 23,471 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Mexico.

From the National Palace, as part of the daily report of COVID-19 in Mexico, Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, explained that on the international scene, the region most affected by the pandemic is that of the Americas, accumulating 563,302 infections in the world. In second place in this category is Europe with 410,654 globally confirmed cases.

Facing the declared phase three of contagion by federal health authorities, López-Gatell, based on mathematical predictions, reported that the May 6 would be the “peak” time for infections.

“We have a week to go until that peak moment and then it will start to descend, but if and only if we stay at home. This is very important because if we start going out, this projection is not going to be fulfilled and we are going to have an increase in infections, “said the official at the morning conference last Friday.

Through his Twitter account, Zoé Robledo, head of the IMSS, reported that the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome will be enabled as a space to serve patients with COVID-19 (Photo: REUTERS / Carlos Jasso)

The current contagion phase that the country is going through is characterized by presenting the highest number of confirmed cases, which is why the hospitals that care for these patients may become saturated. In this context, the head of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), Zoé Robledo, esret domingo reported that the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome in Mexico City will be used as a space to attend to patients with coronavirus.

The main objective of using the facilities of the enclosure is totend to people with mild symptoms but who cannot be at home. The official noted:

“This place is being enabled to have a expansion hospital that allows us to have more beds, especially for patients with mild symptoms but they require hospitalization, they cannot go home and carry the disease on an outpatient basis ”

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

PAN proposes using Los Pinos as a care center for patients with COVID-19

Map of the coronavirus in Mexico: Iztapalapa and Tijuana, the red spots in the country with the highest number of infections

Hospital Juárez and November 20 made the announcement of saturation of beds by patients with COVID-19 official