Coronavirus Mexico reported a slight appearance of infections; PAHO asks to strengthen protocols

MEXICO CITY.

MMexico reported a slight appearance of covid infections in the last 15 days, warned Carissa F. Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in a virtual press conference.

Last week, more than one million one hundred thousand new cases of covid-19 and 31 thousand deaths were reported in recent weeks.

Four of the five countries with the highest death toll globally are still here in our own region.

Mexico has reported a slight reappearance of cases mainly determined by the Baja California region and the Yucatan region in the last two weeks, ”he explained.

In this regard, Sylvain Aldighieri, PAHO’s Covid-19 Incident Manager, explained that Mexico is experiencing a “plateau” of infections due to the fact that six entities are reporting more cases, but in particular, in Baja California Sur, Tabasco, Quintana Roo and Yucatán, health protocols should be strengthened and a review of their national and international connections should be made, since they are tourist areas.

In addition, he recommended close epidemiological surveillance to detect the variants of covid-19 that are circulating in Mexico.

