Mexico reached 5,666 deaths on Tuesday with 54,346 confirmed cases of COVID-19 when 334 deaths and 2,713 infections were notified during the day, the Mexican Health authorities reported.

For the sixth consecutive day, Mexico overcame the barrier of 2,000 new cases of contagion, with 2,713 this day.

In the last 24 hours, confirmed cases grew by 5.3% compared to the 51,633 accumulated contagions contained in the report the previous day, explained the director of Epidemiology of the Mexican Government, José Luis Alomía, at a press conference.

The epidemiologist explained the high record of cases in the concentration of the pandemic in the Mexican capital and the State of Mexico, which together with Baja California, are the main points of dissemination of the virus with more than 3,000 cases each.

At the same time, there are states that have begun to approach their peak of the pandemic for “so we expect a good load of confirmed cases” in the coming days, said the expert on the growth of cases in recent days.

From the universe of confirmed infections, to date there are 11,767 active cases, as it refers to patients who have developed the symptoms of COVID-19 in the last 14 days and who are considered potential sources of infection.

The accumulated deaths increased in 334 cases in the last 24 hours to go from 5,332 on Monday to 5,666 this day, in addition to having 733 suspicious deaths waiting to be confirmed by laboratories.

Since the start of the pandemic in Mexico, in late February, authorities have reported 29,450 suspected cases, 101,979 who have tested negative and 185,775 people who have undergone the study protocol in the country.

Health authorities confirmed a national average of 39% of beds available for non-seriously ill patients and 32% of intensive care beds in the country.

In Mexico City, an occupation of 66% of intensive care beds was reported, followed by Baja California with 58% and the State of Mexico with 54%, explained the Mexican official.

The Mexican government launched an economic revival plan this week with a pilot program for more than 300 municipalities without infections, and has begun to take measures to resume activities in some sectors of the economy.

Mexico will remain until May 30 in the phase of maximum contagion that involves confinement measures, suspension of school and social activities, and from June 1 will restart, in a phased manner, the return to other activities.

